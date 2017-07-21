10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (July 21-23)

Hello, summer heat.
I didn’t miss you all that much, but I guess now that you’re here, we’ll have to learn to peaceably coexist.
Whether you’re a summer-lover or an AC-craver, there are plenty of fun things to do in Wichita this weekend.
The weather’s perfect for it (if you wear sunscreen, bring fans, water and an umbrella).
Use this list below to help plan your weekend in town:
Birthday parties for Wichita
Fri., various venues across town
Well, happy birthday, Wichita. The city was officially incorporated on July 21, 1870, which means Wichita is officially 147 years old. But I say it doesn’t look a day over 145. There are lots of ways you can celebrate the event today, and my colleague Delaney Hiegert has compiled them into a list here.
Asleep at the Wheel at The Cotillion
7 p.m. Fri., the Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
How about some country music this Friday? Texas artists Asleep at the Wheel and Dale Watson have teamed up for the Texas Dance Hall Tour. The two artists use their years of experience playing beer joints and honky tonks as inspiration for this fun, live show full of classic country and Western swing. Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel and Dale Watson released “Dale & Ray,” their first album together in January.
$30. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
Chamber Music at The Barn
8 p.m. Fri., Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Road
The third weekend of performances of Chamber Music at The Barn will feature Quartet San Francisco. The Bay Area quartet consisting of two violinists, a violist, and a cellist, has been Grammy nominated for their last three albums. The group is known for its ability to perform a variety of styles that go beyond classical music.
$12-$47. www.cmatb.org, 316-721-7666
Insane Inflatable 5K
Start times from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sat., Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St.
Yes, this definitely is a 5K run through an inflatable obstacle course. Yes, it does sound like a lot of fun. But yes, there are also very few registration spots left. Hurry on over to www.insaneinflatable5k.com to reserve your spot in the run before it sells out.
$65. www.insaneinflatable5k.com
Mini Maker Faire
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., noon to 5 p.m. Sun., Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean
The Exploration Place is hosting the third annual Mini Maker Faire this weekend, a celebration of innovation, invention and the Maker Movement. About 70 makers will be on scene showcasing their innovative projects. Projects include woodworking, technology, screen printing, electronics, gaming, handmade jewelry, drawing, 3-D printing, fashion, and more.
Included with general admission – $9.50 for adults 12-64, $8 for seniors 65+, $6 for youth 3-11, free for children 2 and under, Exploration Place members and MakeICT members. www.exploration.org, 316-660-0600
National Baseball Congress World Series opening weekend
Starts 1:30 p.m. Sat., Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, 300 S. Sycamore
The annual NBC World Series kicks off this weekend at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. If you’re a baseball fan, the tournament always offers a chance to check out rising baseball players for relatively cheap. The tournament, which runs every day through Aug. 6, runs from $9-$13 for a day pass.
$9-$13 for daily tickets. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
FC Wichita South Region Semi-Finals
8 p.m. Sat., Stryker Soccer Complex, 2999 N. Greenwich
Wichita, your soccer team is counting on you for support this Saturday night. FC Wichita is competing in its South Region semifinals against Midland-Odessa FC this Saturday night, and team officials are hoping fans can pack the stands. If you’ve never been before, why not check out this talented soccer team this weekend?
$10. There’s also a buy-two-get-one ticket deal in place. www.fcwichita.com, 316-252-1919
‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’ at East Warren
12:55 p.m. Sun., Warren East, 11611 E. 13th St.
If you’re a fan of Hayao Miyazaki films, you’re going to want to check this out. There will be a special screening of Studio Ghibli’s 1989 animated film “Kiki’s Delivery Service” at the East Warren on Sunday. The film is presented in its English dubbed version on Sunday. At 7 p.m. Monday, it will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles.
$12.50. www.warrentheatres.com, 316-691-9700
FREE: Summer Film Series at Wichita Art Museum
2 p.m. Sun., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
The Wichita Art Museum and the Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation are teaming up to present the 22nd annual Summer Film Series this Sunday. The British dramedy “Dough” will be screened, and following the film there will be a facilitated discussion.
Free. www.wichitaartmuseum.org, 316-268-4921
Melissa Etheridge at the Orpheum
7:30 p.m. Sun., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
The Orpheum is hoping you’ll come to their window Sunday night, because Melissa Etheridge is coming to town. (OK, that joke was terrible.) The popular singer, a Leavenworth native, is bringing her M.E. Live Tour to Wichita, and tickets are still available.
$55 to $125.50. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments