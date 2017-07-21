Hannah Scott’s “Tallgrass Super Fantastic Action Pack Book” will be released this weekend. There were only 1,000 copies printed.
Hannah Scott’s “Tallgrass Super Fantastic Action Pack Book” will be released this weekend. There were only 1,000 copies printed. Tallgrass Film Association Courtesy
Hannah Scott’s “Tallgrass Super Fantastic Action Pack Book” will be released this weekend. There were only 1,000 copies printed. Tallgrass Film Association Courtesy
Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Keeper of the Plans

July 21, 2017 12:06 PM

Love for Tallgrass Film Festival spills over into coloring book

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

As the Tallgrass Film Festival has grown larger over the years, it’s added a lot of amenities, but one thing it’s always been missing: a coloring book.

Not anymore.

As a promotion for the festival’s upcoming 15th anniversary, local illustrator Hannah Scott has created a limited-edition coloring/activity book slated to hit Wichita shelves this weekend.

The “Tallgrass Super Fantastic Action Pack Book” has coloring activities, word scrambles, a maze, volunteer and celebrity guest caricatures, a madlib, and a buy-one-get-one coupon for a general admission ticket for the festival.

Lela Meadow-Conner, creative director at Tallgrass Film Association, said the festival was looking for “a fun marketing idea for our 15th year.”

“It started as a coloring book, then we started adding in all these other activities,” Meadow-Conner said. “We’re so excited to work with Hannah (Scott). She’s such a generous and talented artist.”

There will be 1,000 copies of the free coloring book distributed to various local businesses.

Exact locations have not yet been finalized, but Meadow-Conner said to check www.tallgrassfilm.org or Tallgrass’ Facebook page for more details.

Scott, a local illustrator with Stamp Yo Face, said she’s enjoyed working with Tallgrass in the past.

“That’s what I’ve always loved about them – they would always reach out to local artists to be involved in a way we couldn’t normally, because we’re not film people,” Scott said.

Tallgrass Film Festival, which will run from Oct. 18-22 this year, will begin revealing its 2017 film selections in the coming weeks, Meadow-Conner said.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's

The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's 1:40

The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's
Wichita Eagle writer blows stuff up at exotic gun range 4:24

Wichita Eagle writer blows stuff up at exotic gun range
Pinball all the rage at Wichita bar 2:03

Pinball all the rage at Wichita bar

View More Video