Love for Tallgrass Film Festival spills over into coloring book

As the Tallgrass Film Festival has grown larger over the years, it’s added a lot of amenities, but one thing it’s always been missing: a coloring book.
Not anymore.
As a promotion for the festival’s upcoming 15th anniversary, local illustrator Hannah Scott has created a limited-edition coloring/activity book slated to hit Wichita shelves this weekend.
The “Tallgrass Super Fantastic Action Pack Book” has coloring activities, word scrambles, a maze, volunteer and celebrity guest caricatures, a madlib, and a buy-one-get-one coupon for a general admission ticket for the festival.
Lela Meadow-Conner, creative director at Tallgrass Film Association, said the festival was looking for “a fun marketing idea for our 15th year.”
“It started as a coloring book, then we started adding in all these other activities,” Meadow-Conner said. “We’re so excited to work with Hannah (Scott). She’s such a generous and talented artist.”
There will be 1,000 copies of the free coloring book distributed to various local businesses.
Exact locations have not yet been finalized, but Meadow-Conner said to check www.tallgrassfilm.org or Tallgrass’ Facebook page for more details.
Scott, a local illustrator with Stamp Yo Face, said she’s enjoyed working with Tallgrass in the past.
“That’s what I’ve always loved about them – they would always reach out to local artists to be involved in a way we couldn’t normally, because we’re not film people,” Scott said.
Tallgrass Film Festival, which will run from Oct. 18-22 this year, will begin revealing its 2017 film selections in the coming weeks, Meadow-Conner said.
