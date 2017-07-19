The Wichita Community Theatre, 258 N. Fountain, will be closed until air-conditioning repairs can be made.
The Wichita Community Theatre, 258 N. Fountain, will be closed until air-conditioning repairs can be made. Matt Riedl File photo
The Wichita Community Theatre, 258 N. Fountain, will be closed until air-conditioning repairs can be made. Matt Riedl File photo
Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Keeper of the Plans

July 19, 2017 5:31 PM

The show won’t go on tonight at Wichita Community Theatre

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

Sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday, thieves broke into the air-conditioning units at the Wichita Community Theatre to steal copper wiring.

Now the College Hill theater is postponing its opening night of “Reading the Obits,” scheduled for Wednesday, because the theater is too hot.

The theater had the same issue about 5 years ago, when copper wiring was also stolen from the theater’s air-conditioning units.

“It was happening all over Wichita then – it was pretty prevalent everywhere,” said Mary Lou Phipps-Winfrey, president of Wichita Community Theatre. “We were just shocked to find that it’d happened again.”

Phipps-Winfrey estimates the repair to the units will cost about $3,000.

The show won’t go on until those units are fixed, she said.

“Hopefully tomorrow will be our opening night,” she said. “Whether they can get it done by tomorrow, we don’t know. So we may have to postpone again.”

The theater, like other nonprofit organizations, runs on a “shoestring” budget, she said – so a $3,000 surprise isn’t good.

“We don’t have a huge budget – we’re all volunteer,” she said. “We exist because people come to our theater and pay for tickets. We also have wonderful people who donate money.”

If you’re interested in donating to the repairs, you can donate at Razoo.com, write a check to the Wichita Community Theatre, 258 N. Fountain, in the mail, or drop by in the evening whenever the theater reopens.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pinball all the rage at Wichita bar

Pinball all the rage at Wichita bar 2:03

Pinball all the rage at Wichita bar
The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's 1:54

The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's
The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's 1:56

The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's

View More Video