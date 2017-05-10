Boogie on down to Wichita, Lawrence breweries’ beer party

Sure, people boogied down at Central Standard Brewing last spring, but it wasn’t enough.
This year, the brewery’s shutting down Greenwood Street for its second annual Sunflower Boogiedown.
Perhaps it’s for the best, too, as some of Lawrence’s best are driving down to party this Saturday.
The Sunflower Boogiedown will feature at least nine brews from Free State Brewing Company and Central Standard, including a special tart pale ale brewed exclusively for the event.
“The idea we wanted to turn this into was just bringing Lawrence down to Wichita,” said Andy Boyd, one of Central Standard’s co-founders.
In addition to the Free State beer from Lawrence, there will be four food trucks (Noble House, Hungry Heart, Emporia’s Surly Mermaid and Little Lion Ice Cream) and three live bands outside – two from the Lawrence area.
Boyd said Boogiedown, which was held in April last year, was “one of the busiest days we had last year.”
“People really supported it, and we had a really nice day last year as well,” said Ian Crane, co-founder of Central Standard. “It was just a huge success selling our beer, selling their beer. So this year, we wanted to make it more of an event.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, 300 people on Facebook said they were going to the event, with another 1,400 saying they were interested – so expect big crowds.
About that special beer: the Boogiedown Pale is a tart pale ale that showcases lemongrass grown by Jimmy Vo of Wichita’s Kan-Grow Hydro Farm. It also features Nelson Sauvin and Simcoe hops “that will work really well with the lemongrass,” Crane said.
The Central Standard crew brewed the beer at Free State in Lawrence a few weeks ago, Crane said.
“We’ve been buddies with (Free State) since getting into the industry,” Crane said. “Last year was our first organized event together. They’re great to work with.”
Sunflower Boogiedown
When: noon-11 p.m. Saturday
Where: Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwood
What: All-day-long festival featuring a beer trailer from Free State Brewing Company, brews from Central Standard, live music and food trucks
Live music: 4 p.m. – Bad Mother Hubbard; 7 p.m. – Cowgirl’s Train Set; 9:30 p.m. – Split Lip Rayfield
