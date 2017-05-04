Keeper of the Plans

May 04, 2017 3:26 PM

Ever-elusive carnival pops up in west Wichita

Adrenalin-seekers, pay attention: The carnival is back in town.

The carnival in Towne West Square’s parking lot, operated by Evans United Shows, opens Thursday evening.

Never before have such sweeping panoramic views of West Kellogg construction been available from a Ferris wheel, set up just north of the highway.

It offers more than 20 rides and attractions, including carnival games and funnel cakes.

Rides include a Ferris wheel, Fire Ball, Genesis, Tilt-a-Whirl and more.

Tickets are $1.25 each, with rides requiring three or four tickets.

Twenty tickets are available for $20, and 50 tickets are available for $45.

Unlimited ride wristbands are available for $25 per person from 6 to 10 on weeknights, and from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. One wristband grants the wearer unlimited rides for one four-hour session.

The carnival opens at 5:30 on weeknights and at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and generally stays open until at least 10 nightly.

It will be in town through May 14.

