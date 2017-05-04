For the ultimate Riverfest concert experience, try new VIP packages

At this year’s Riverfest, no longer will you be forced to watch Common as a mere commoner.
Or the Flaming Lips, or OK Go, or most any of the other major acts.
Wichita Festivals announced this week that VIP packages to this year’s major concerts are now available – which include the Flaming Lips, LoCash, Mavis Staples, Common and OK Go.
For $25, you’ll get special access – views from a balcony or the front of the stage, a private bar and in some cases, VIP porta-potty access.
Each VIP ticket is $25, but people must also have a Riverfest button to get into the concert. Still, for big OK Go or Flaming Lips fans, roughly $35 will get you to where the performers are extremely loud and incredibly close – a rare opportunity.
VIP tickets are available at www.wichitariverfest.com.
Also this week, Wichita Festivals announced a new performer – country singer Darryl Worley has been added to the lineup on the RedGuard Stage on June 7.
Brett Young, who was originally scheduled to perform that night, had to cancel because of an invitation to perform at the CMA Music Festival.
“We’re happy that he’s a big success ... and I understand that’s an opportunity he could not say no to,” said Teri Mott, director of marketing and communication at Wichita Festivals. “We’re very excited for Darryl Worley – we think he’ll put on a great show.”
According to the festival, its concert lineup is now finalized.
Last month, Wichita Festivals announced the addition of Randy Newman to the concert lineup on June 9. Marcia Ball, who was originally scheduled to play that night on the same stage, will open for Newman.
