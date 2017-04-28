10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (April 28-30, 2017)

It’s been a few weeks since I’ve written one of these little columns, and for that I apologize.
The Keeper of the Plans hasn’t done his job of keeping your plans for you here in the past few weeks.
But no need to fear – I should be back in the office regularly again soon, to help you plan your weekends.
And it’s a packed weekend ahead – we at the Eagle will be moving into our new offices at 330 N. Mead over the weekend, while you’re out doing these things I suggest.
Don’t let the possibility of rain on Saturday scare you – some plans are better with a bit of added moisture.
If your plans for this weekend are looking excessively bare, try some of these ideas on for size:
FREE: Final Friday
Friday evening, various galleries and businesses
Tonight is Final Friday, which means the city’s galleries, shops and myriad other businesses will be open late for merrymaking and other such fun activities. There’s a full slate of exhibitions set to open tonight – for a full listing of Final Friday events, click here.
Free.
‘Pink Floyd: The Wall’ at the Orpheum
7 p.m. Fri., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
No matter what happens Friday night, just remember: all in all, it’s just another brick in the wall. The Orpheum will screen Alan Parker’s surreal visualization of the classic Pink Floyd LP on Friday evening. The show follows the life of an alienated rock star who builds a metaphorical wall to separate himself from his emotional pain. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for after-work happy hour, and food trucks Uno Mas and Hot 2 Trot Gourmet Hot Dogs will be on scene to provide the grub.
$8. www.wichitaorpheum.com, 316-263-0884
‘The Little Mermaid’ at Christian Youth Theater
7 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7 p.m. Sat., Isely Traditional Magney Elementary School, 5256 N. Woodlawn
If you long to live under the sea, at least for a bit, you’re going to want to check out Christian Youth Theater’s performance of “The Little Mermaid” this weekend. Families will remember the story of the mermaid princess, Ariel, and her trusty sidekicks Flounder, Sebastian and Scuttle.
$11 for students and seniors, $13 for adults. www.cytwichita.org
‘Sister Act’ at Wichita State University
7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Wilner Auditorium, Wichita State University, 1845 Fairmount
Oh happy day! Wichita State University’s School of Performing Arts is putting on “Sister Act” this weekend, based on the beloved 1992 movie of the same name. The movie is about a Reno lounge singer who has to blend in with a convent of nuns as part of a witness protection program, and about she becomes friends with those nuns.
$10, $18 and $20. Free for WSU students. www.wichita.edu/fineartsboxoffice, 316-978-3233
Music Theatre for Young People’s ‘Annie’
7:30 Fri., Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas Ave.
Have you had a bit of a hard-knock life? Or perhaps someone you know? Sing and dance it all away at Music Theatre for Young People’s production of “Annie” this weekend, which follows the story of the young orphan Annie and her New York City adventures, dodging evil orphanage owner Miss Hannigan.
$12 for adults in advance, $15 for adults at the door, $10 students. www.wichitatix.com, 316-303-8100
Bacon and Beer Festival
4 to 7 p.m. Sat., Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive, Park City
It may seem a bit of a stretch – bacon AND beer together? I’ve never heard of such nonsense. Yet here it is, for the third year in a row – the Bacon and Beer Festival at Hartman Arena. Come hungry, because various vendors will be on scene with a variety of bacon-themed dishes for the eating and craft beers for the drinking. There will be more than 75 beer varieties to sip, and of there’s going to be a mechanical pig. 21+.
$30 in advance, $35 at the door. www.ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000
FREE: Food Trucks at the Fountain
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun., WaterWalk, WaterWalk Place and Water Street
Forget eating out at a restaurant for Sunday’s lunch – why not grab a bite to eat from one of Wichita’s many food trucks? Food Trucks at the Fountain returns Sunday, starting with a donation-based yoga class at the corner of Main and Waterman at 10 a.m. Participating food trucks include B.S. Sandwich Press, Xclusive Booze Truck, Uno Mas, Kona Ice, Songbird Juice Company, Lynn’s Curbside Cookout and many more. Also from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun., check out the ICT Pop-Up Mall at the Wichita Boathouse – steps away – for the latest fashions and local gifts.
Free.
FREE: Street Art and Dance Celebration
noon to 6 p.m. Sun., Confluence Community Center, 520 S. Commerce
If you want to extend that Final Friday feeling to Sunday afternoon, the Confluence Community Center is going to be the place for you. A new mural by Lupoli (Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis) will be unveiled, there will be various artmaking activities, street dancing and other fun to be had. It will be an outdoor event, mainly, so bring lawn chairs and other such items.
Free. www.confluencecommunity.wixsite.com/information
Spring Blues Crawl in Old Town
5 to 8 p.m. Sun., various bars in Old Town
Think of it like a pub crawl – but with better music. The Wichita Blues Society is hosting its spring blues crawl at various Old Town venues Sunday, giving guests the chance to enjoy eight talented blues bands. All ages welcome. An after party at the Brickyard from 8-10 p.m. will be for those 21 and older only. Venues include Joe’s, Mort’s, Loft 150, Industry Old Town, Heroes, Brickyard and Barleycorn’s. $10 gets you into every club. For a full list of the participating bands, visit Wichita Blues Society’s website.
$10. www.wichitablues.org
An Evening with David Sedaris
8 p.m. Sun., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Humorist David Sedaris will bring his intelligent routine to the Orpheum on Sunday evening. The author has a new book coming out in May, “Theft by Finding Diaries (1977-2002),” that serves as a collection of his journals. Sedaris, known for his wit and satire, has more than 10 million copies of his books in print today. Guests of the show can pre-order his latest book on Watermark Books’ website.
$40. www.wichitaorpheum.com, 316-263-0884
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
