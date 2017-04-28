Chris Mann returns for Wichita Grand Opera fundraiser

Known internationally for his work on “The Voice,” Wichita native Chris Mann will be performing at the Wichita Grand Opera’s Champagne Opera Ball on May 6.
Mann, who performed in Music Theatre for Young People while he lived in Wichita, is coming off of the national tour of “The Phantom of the Opera,” where he played the Phantom for more than 700 performances.
Mann will perform selections from “The Phantom of the Opera.”
Also at the ball, the opera plans to announce a future collaboration with Mann next season.
Tickets to the ball are $200 per guest, or $1,500 for a table of ten. For more information or to make your reservations, call the box office at 316-262-8054 or visit www.wichitagrandopera.org.
