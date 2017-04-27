Fisch Haus co-founder’s show at Ulrich Museum a grand spectacle

If you haven’t been to the Ulrich Museum of Art recently, you’re missing out on some of the museum’s strongest offerings in recent memory.
Last week the museum opened “Pierced by Dogma,” a solo exhibition featuring works by Patrick Duegaw, one of the founders of the Fisch Haus – and it’s mammoth in both scale and ambition.
“Pierced by Dogma” is a series of nine works completed over a span of 20 years – the most recent coming to fruition earlier this year.
The pieces, custom-framed in mutated cross formations, are all roughly 7-by-7 feet – handily filling the walls of the Ulrich. There are seven “Anxieties” presented, one of Duegaw’s Fisch Haus set pieces and one of his fire extinguisher paintings.
Each of the “Anxieties” is based on one of the seven Christian heavenly virtues and seven deadly sins – lust, sloth, greed and others.
The doppelgangers that Duegaw paints – all self-portraits – undergo the anxieties associated with each virtue, albeit in a manufactured, carnival setting.
“It’s a human thing,” Duegaw said. “We all struggle with these similar feelings, concerns and fears. The idea of the circus just felt like a really excellent way to project fear and anxiety. … I get to allow the viewer to feel the anxiety without actually being on the tightrope in front of a bunch of people, or without actually letting go of that trapeze.”
These are concepts Duegaw has mulled over for decades – the earliest work, “The Shameful Calling (or) My Reluctant Monster, On Display,” dates back to 1997. But the fourth work in the series, “A Swim in Open Water (or) The Large Marine Mammal Act” is dated 1998-2014.
Duegaw said that work sat unfinished in his studio for years as he pursued other ideas in the early 2000s.
“Basically, I dropped the series not because I wasn’t interested in it, but because I got interested in something else,” Duegaw said. “Frankly, the stuff I started doing is so detail-oriented that I needed a break from painting hairs to working with bigger brushes.”
The Ulrich first began discussing the possibility of this exhibition in late 2014 – before a majority of the recent paintings had even been completed.
The older pieces in the series have been displayed publicly before – at Fisch shows in the 1990s, at Kansas City’s Leedy-Voulkos Art Center and the Lawrence Art Center – but the Ulrich show is the first time all of the pieces are on display together.
It’s somewhat rare for a Wichita-based artist to get solo exhibition treatment at a major museum like the Ulrich – though Duegaw has also had solo shows at the Wichita Art Museum and Kansas State University’s Beach Museum of Art in the past.
Then again, it’s not entirely accurate to call Duegaw Wichita-based – he spends summers primarily at his Montreal studio, and his work is known and collected internationally.
Bob Workman, director of the Ulrich, said “Pierced by Dogma” was “an opportunity to acknowledge someone working in Wichita who we think has a mature body of work that warrants consideration and celebration.”
“I haven’t really thought as much about it as a local artist as it is a one-man show of someone who is really interested in painting,” Workman said. “It’s great that he has the local connection, but I wouldn’t say that was a driving force.”
The Ulrich has thoughtfully juxtaposed Duegaw’s larger-than-life exhibition with a similarly larger-than-life exhibition in its Joan S. Beren Gallery, of Renaissance-esque figure drawings by Robert Pruitt.
The entire museum has flipped in the last few weeks – a careful eye will note that everything currently on display in the Ulrich is a study of figure.
“It’s going to be a really rich time to look at drawing,” Workman said.
Perhaps the best part: it doesn’t take an art major to figure out that Duegaw’s exhibition is special.
You can appreciate it simply for the intricacy of detail in his fancifully designed caricatures, or for the multiple symbolic layers Duegaw instills in each piece. It’s up to the viewer to decide how deep he or she wants to read into each piece.
“One of the things I always try to achieve is layering, being able to appreciate something from different views or standpoints,” Duegaw said. “You can walk around the show and be affected somehow by these images. They can’t be in there without being affected on some level.”
Duegaw’s “Pierced by Dogma” is on display through Aug. 6.
Ulrich Museum of Art
Where: 1845 Fairmount, Wichita State University
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Admission: Free
