Final Friday gallery crawl listings (April 28, 2017)

A Taste of Times Square, 217 E. Douglas. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Featuring work by Rose Litsey. Pianist Paul Joslin will play.
Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley. 8-10 p.m. “Visions of Antarctica and the Natural World” features photography by award-winning photographer Kira Morris.
Art of Faith Gallery at Inter-Faith Ministries, 829 N. Market. 5:30-8:30 p.m. “Rights of Spring” features artwork from 15 Kansas artists, hosted by the Kansas Association of Oil Painters. The event will also be a retirement party for Sandy Swank, homeless services director for Inter-Faith Ministries.
Artist Central, 5014 E. Central. 5-7 p.m. Featuring artwork on multiple mediums from Theresea Duncan, who has taught art privately and at a college in Tennessee.
Center Gallery at the Midwest Center for Photography, 1215 W. Franklin. 7-9 p.m. “Water” features photography by various national artists.
CityArts, 334 N. Mead. 6-8 p.m. Opening of “Yard Work, Part 2” by Charlotte Martin, “Inspirations” by Karen Scroggins, “Persona” by Megan Ewert and “Dichotomies” by Sasha Chapek.
Confluence Community Center, 520 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “Encroach/Recede” features photography by Thien Doan, Andres Levaggi-Villanueva, Dale Small and Hugo Zelada-Romero. Music by Amanda Flower and Jodi Betzen.
Diver Studio, 424 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “For Your Viewing Pleasure” features artwork by Kelsy Gossett. It is Gossett’s MFA thesis show, featuring photography, video and live interactive performance art.
Dock 410, 410 S. Commerce. 6-9 p.m. Featuring fine-art photography by Mark and Taylor Wilkes.
encompas, 801 E. Douglas, Suite 106. 6-9 p.m. Featuring paintings and mixed media of Jim Simpson, an expressionistic realist. One-night show.
The Fiber Studio, 418 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “Griffin Grind” features artwork by students at Northeast Magnet High School. Scholarship certificate awards will be presented at 7:30 p.m.
Fisch Haus, 524 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. The ninth annual “Living Statues” event features Ballet Wichita dancers who will perform a series of short interpretive tableaux throughout the evening to a soundtrack by KMUW host Jedd Beaudoin. The event will also be the closing reception of Patrick Duegaw’s “Study,” drawings from his Ulrich Museum exhibition “Pierced by Dogma.”
Friends University Riney Fine Arts Center, 2100 W. University. 5-7 p.m. Juried Student Art Show featuring photography and other artworks.
Handpicked LA, 924 E. Douglas. 6-10 p.m. Featuring work by local makers J. Andrew, Liv+Work, S. Garcia, Kacy Meinecke, Buffalo Design Co. and Soil Stone Co. Live music from DJ Manny, tacos, food and beverages.
Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington. 7-9 p.m. Harvester announces a partnership with Brad Ruder’s local screen printing studio, Tilt Union, as well as its 2017-18 Creative Class of Harvester Community Fellows.
Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 6-11 p.m. Featuring works by William Peterson. 21 or older.
The Hudson, 508 S. Commerce. 6-9 p.m. Grand-opening ceremony with art classes by Paint the Towne, merchandise from The Workroom, photos by Lamphouse Photobooth and music from Aaron Lee Martin. Xclusive Events will feature local beer and a full cash bar.
HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce, Suite 200. 6-10 p.m. “The Scar of Your Name on My Skin” is a solo exhibition featuring artwork by Josey S. Cary.
Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30-10 p.m. Featuring guest artist Ed Pointer with a retrospective and ceramics by Alaine Kuestersteffen.
Liv+Work, 515 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Michella Tripoli.
MakeICT, 1500 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring sculpture, ceramics, paintings and drawings from MakeICT members. Mini-tours of the facility will be offered.
Mead Street Gallery and Gifts, 121 N. Mead, Suite 107. 6:30-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Mike Fallier and Vicki Winchester.
Monica’s Bundt Cake, 1328 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Josh Johnico.
Newman University Steckline Gallery, 3100 W. McCormick. 5-7 p.m. “Meditations and Iterations: A Search for the Sublime in the North American Landscape” features paintings by Mark Flickinger.
Peerless, 919 E. Douglas. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Paintings by Dunwoody and Vanlandingham, ceramics by Christenson. 21 or older.
Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. “No Absolutes” features porcelain work from noted Wichita ceramicist Jennie Becker.
Shine Salon, 1725 E. Douglas, Suite 100. 6-8:30 p.m. “Looking Back on Days: Poetry and the Delta Blues” features poetry by attorney Kelly Johnston and music by attorney Patrick Nichols.
Siva Yoga Studio, 416 S. Commerce, Suite 104. 6-10 p.m. “By a Thread” is Wichita State’s graphic design senior showcase, which will be split among two spaces: Siva and the WSU Shiftspace Gallery.
Tessera Fine Art Gallery, 412 E. Douglas. 4-7 p.m. “Cranes Over Crop Circles” features work by Emily Miller Yamanaka.
TISSU Sewing Studio, 3700 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. “Reveal and Awake” features artwork by Kalyn Leininger.
Ulrich Museum of Art, 1845 Fairmount. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Current exhibitions open at the Ulrich include “Pierced by Dogma” by Patrick Duegaw, “Benediction” by Robert Pruitt, “x.y.z.” by Mary Walling Blackburn and “The Secret of the Midnight Shadow” by Daryl Vocat.
Urban Interiors, 509 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Classic car part art by Dan Welty.
Vertigo 232, 232 N. Market. 6-10 p.m. “Blue Period” is a collaborative art exhibit featuring original works from more than 50 local and regional artists, each with a theme designating each piece must be primarily blue in color.
Wichita Bar Association, 225 N. Market. 5-7 p.m. “The Legal Eclectic” features artwork by local attorneys and their family members – including painting, photography, pottery, fused glass and woodworking pieces.
The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. 6-9 p.m. Featuring Flint Hills Woodworking.
WSU Shiftspace Gallery, 416 S. Commerce, Suite 102. 6-10 p.m. “By a Thread” is Wichita State’s graphic design senior showcase, which will be split among two spaces: Shiftspace and the Siva Yoga Studio.
