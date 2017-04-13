‘Dirty Dancing’s’ Baby sure hasn’t been in the corner on this tour

Nobody puts Baby in a corner, at least not in this stage production.
The touring production of “Dirty Dancing,” a stage adaptation of the classic 1987 romance film, is coming to the Century II Concert Hall from Tuesday through Thursday.
Before she gets to have the time of her life in Wichita, Jillian Mueller, who plays the main character Francis “Baby” Houseman in the musical, caught up with The Eagle about the production.
A few tickets are still available for the show. For more information, visit www.wichitatix.com, call the box office at 316-303-8100, or visit in person at Century II, 225 W. Douglas.
Responses have been edited for length.
Q. Tell me how you came to be in the “Dirty Dancing” cast.
A. I did the “Flashdance” tour from 2014 to 2015, and then I ended that and I was back in New York. “Dirty Dancing” was starting to cast for the tour, and while they were casting, they were having a hard time finding a Baby. That’s when I got called into an audition. They were the same producers as “Flashdance,” and they were like, “Hey, can you come in for this?” I said sure, and I ended up doing it. I did it for six months. Then a month or two ago, the girl they were having play Baby this last year hurt herself, so they called me to come back, so here we are.
Q. What is it about “Dirty Dancing” that made you want to be in it?
A. It was really one of those crazy things where it wasn’t really on my radar. I didn’t think about it, but I love playing an iconic character. People have these memories about them that are really crafted from the movie. As a show, it’s just really fun. It’s a great time. Even though sometimes doing shows that are really heavy and deep are fun, sometimes just doing fun shows where you get to live out people’s nostalgia are sort of cool.
Q. A lot of people have seen “Dirty Dancing” the movie. Is “Dirty Dancing” the musical much different?
A. They tried to stay very true to the movie. The show is pretty much frame for frame with the movie. Added elements are there’s extra scenes, there’s more dancing. There’s nothing like the live dances that people are doing.
Q. How do you get into playing such an iconic role?
A. Putting on that wig and that costume is a big help. You naturally put that on and your personality changes. Playing that part is fun, and it doesn’t feel that far-fetched: a 17-year-old girl falling in love, I think I can figure that out. After the show, I talk to audience members and people sort of love that type of character and that sort of sweet, innocent person really going down the rabbit hole of the love story. I find it really special to be able to play somebody that’s iconic. Everybody knows Jennifer Grey as Baby.
Q. Do you ever feel any pressure to live up to the audience’s expectations?
A. Honestly, this is the most-asked question, which I think is interesting. At this point, no. You want to give what people are expecting but also put your own flair on it. But finding that balance is kind of hard. I don’t feel pressure in a bad way, because the people come into it are not looking to criticize or bash. People are rooting for you. They want you to be the Baby they know and love. When you have people in the audience already on a positive note, I can’t help but to just do my job and enjoy it.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Dirty Dancing
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday
Where: Century II, 225 W. Douglas
What: Theater League touring show. Due to mature themes, this show is recommended for ages 12 and older.
Tickets: $55-$90, available at wichitatix.com or 316-303-8100. Show is mostly sold out.
Comments