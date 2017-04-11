For this business, the grass is greener on the other side of Woodlawn

Video games, board games, laser tag, go-karts.
If any of those things appeal to you, Brittany Center is about to get much more attractive.
Headshots Bar and Grill, a popular video-game bar that, since its opening four years ago, has operated in a strip mall on the northwest corner of 21st and Woodlawn, is moving into Brittany Center, on the southeast corner of 21st and Woodlawn.
At least for Headshots, the grass is greener on the other side of Woodlawn.
The bar announced the news on Monday, while unveiling a Kickstarter campaign for fans to contribute to the new location.
“We always joked about getting a building and putting everything we love inside it and just making the perfect place,” the bar wrote in its Kickstarter pitch. “This is that building. Everything is going in one place.”
Headshots Bar and Grill has multiple video-game systems like the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Wii U for its patrons, as well as a library of games they can play on the bar’s televisions.
The move will alleviate overcrowding issues during busy times, such as when the bar hosts tournaments.
Headshots will move next to Hero Complex, a popular table-top game shop in Brittany Center.
Longtime tenant Laser Quest and indoor go-kart facility Xtreme Racing and Entertainment are also in Brittany Center.
The bar’s Kickstarter campaign allows patrons to contribute to things like purchasing a walk-in cooler for beer kegs, a board-game cafe, a pizza oven, patio furnishings, pinball and cabinet gaming, and other general improvements to the space.
“We have enough funds to make the initial move but this will give our supporters a chance to say, ‘Hey, I helped build this in my city; this is a place for me,’” the bar posted on Facebook. “We have enough money to cover the basics and make it happen, but it is up to you guys to help make it awesome.”
Headshots’ last day of business at its current location, 6140 E. 21st St., will be May 26.
An opening date at the new location has not officially been set.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
