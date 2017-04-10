Keeper of the Plans

April 10, 2017 12:11 PM

Kansas native Melissa Etheridge coming home for concert

By Matt Riedl

Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge will return to the Sunflower State this summer for a show at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre.

The theater announced Monday that Etheridge will perform July 23.

Etheridge, a two-time Grammy Award-winner, rose to popularity in the early 1990s, with hits like “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs,” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” which won her her first Grammy Award in 1993.

Two years later, Etheridge won a second Grammy Award for her single, “Come to My Window.”

Most recently, Etheridge released her album, “Memphis Rock & Soul,” last year.

Tickets range from $55 to $125.50, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Select-a-Seat. Tickets can be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328, or in person at the Intrust Bank Arena box office, 500 E. Waterman.

