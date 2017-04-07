10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (April 7-9)

I feel somewhat odd saying this, but it may be time to bust out your sunscreen this weekend.
The drab and dreary skies that either plagued or blessed – depending on your point of view – the Wichita area this week are scheduled to clear out.
It’s looking like weather in the 70s is called for this weekend, which dovetails nicely with the fact that there’s a lot going on this weekend.
But then again, this is Kansas.
If that forecast doesn’t come to fruition, please don’t come to The Eagle offices with torches and pitchforks on Monday.
What you can count on, though, is this list of top events. Use it to help plan your weekend ahead:
Blue Jean Bingo
6:30 to 10 p.m. Fri., Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas
If you’re the kind of person who would prefer to spend his or her Friday night playing a rousing game of bingo with friends, this may be the event for you. Blue Jean Bingo, a fundraiser for Goodwill, is tonight at Abode Venue, and for the cost of admission, you’ll have the opportunity to win prizes valued at $100 or more. There will be heavy hors d'oeuvres from local restaurants, complimentary beer and wine, a cash bar, silent auction and more. 21+.
$65 in advance, $75 at the door. www.goodwillks.org/bingo, 316-744-9291
Eric Church at Intrust Bank Arena
8 p.m. Fri., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
Country rocker Eric Church, the “Springsteen” singer, is in Wichita tonight for what’s expected to be a more-than-three-hour-long solo show. That’s a lot of bang for your buck if you’re a Church fan. Church has been in the headlines recently for making efforts to get his tickets in the hands of fans, not scalpers – and there are still $17 tickets available for tonight’s show.
$17-$89. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
FREE: Support Local Law Enforcement Community Parade
10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. along Main Street, downtown
Saturday morning, various local law enforcement agencies will march in a parade downtown, capped by a community block party with food trucks, live music, children’s activities and more. And who doesn’t love a good parade? The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Central and Main, travel down Main to 1st Street, where it will head west to Water Street, then north to Third Street. The family of Wichita police Off. Brian Arterburn will be the grand marshals of the parade.
Free. www.supportlewichita.org
Art at the Arb
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., noon to 5 p.m. Sun., Bartlett Arboretum, K-55 and Line Road in Belle Plaine
If you’ve never been to the Bartlett Arboretum before, it’s high time you get down there. This weekend, the Belle Plaine arboretum is continuing a 99-year-old tradition, inviting the public in to see its 30,000 blooming tulips, along with local artists and musicians. The event is held in tandem with Belle Plaine’s Tulip Time Festival, so make it a day of fun by heading to downtown Belle Plaine either before or after the arboretum. There will be multiple food trucks on scene as well.
$5 donation requested. www.bartlettarboretum.com, 620-488-3451
Central Kansas Reptile Expo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun., Best Western Wichita North, 915 E. 53rd St. North
Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned reptile expo in the ballroom of a Best Western? If you’ve been looking to add a scaly member to your family anytime soon, this may be the destination for you this weekend. There will be reptile vendors from around the region – selling everything from pythons to geckos to frozen mice for snake snacks.
$5 for adults, $3 for kids, free for those under 6. Two-day pass is $8 for adults, $4 for kids.
FREE: Ulrich Museum Family Fun Day: Comic Relief
1 to 4 p.m. Sat., Ulrich Museum of Art, 1845 Fairmount
The Ulrich Museum of Art is teaming up with the Wichita State printmaking guild, Tornado Alley Press, for an afternoon of comic book-inspired printmaking activities for all ages Saturday afternoon. Attendees can learn about screen-printing T-shirts, watch a steamroller print hand-carved 4-by-8-foot wood blocks, and more. Come dressed as your favorite comic book character to win a mystery prize.
Free. ulrich.wichita.edu, 316-978-3664
FREE: WAM Goes MORP
6 to 10 p.m. Sat., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
Think prom is lame? Well, even for those who love a good high school dance, the Wichita Art Museum is hosting a special event Saturday evening for students in grades 9 though 12 – a MORP (prom spelled backwards). There will be artmaking with guest artists, music, dancing, food and other forms of merriment. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required by visiting www.wichitaartmuseum.org.
Free. www.wichitaartmuseum.org, 316-268-4921
Wichita Symphony Orchestra’s Mahler 7
8 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
The final work in the Wichita Symphony Orchestra’s Classics series will feature the grandiose and expansive soundscapes of Mahler’s Symphony No. 7. The complex work will be performed in its entirety, with Daniel Hege conducting. A perfect way for you to end your weekend more edified than you started it.
$10-$70. www.wichitasymphony.org, 316-267-7658
FREE: Opening of the Wichita Jazz Fest
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
Are you up for a bit of a Sunday jazz brunch? The Wichita Art Museum’s Muse Cafe will be open for a Wichita Jazz Festival event Sunday, the first of a weeklong series of mostly free events. The Wichita Jazz Festival Sessions Band will play, and there will be a screening of music film documentarian Robert Mugge’s “Sun Ra: A Joyful Noise” at 1 p.m.
Free. www.wichitajazzfestival.com, 316-978-6273
Blues Traveler at Orpheum
7 p.m. Sun., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Fans of Blues Traveler, an American rock band that premiered in the 1980s, are in for a treat this weekend. The band, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, has released 20 full-length albums, including its most recent album, “Blow Up the Moon,” which features unexpected collaborations with artists like 3OH!3, JC Chasez and Plain White T’s. Gene Evaro Jr. will open.
$25-$75. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
