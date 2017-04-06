Wichita Jazz Festival brings a week of (mostly) free events

Pat Metheny got his first big break through the Wichita Jazz Festival.
Metheny, who was a student at the University of Miami at the time, took a bus to the fledgling Wichita Jazz Festival around 1972 to meet jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton, who was performing at Century II.
Burton, who was established in the jazz world at the time, let the teenage Metheny play with him at the festival.
“We finally ended up doing a tune together, and I heard him play with his student group, and even then – he was 17 or 18 at that point – very impressive as a young talent,” Burton later told the All About Jazz website. “I could easily see this guy was going to go somewhere.”
More than 40 years later, Metheny can’t count his Grammy Awards on two hands. And it’s perhaps because of the connection he made with Burton at the Wichita Jazz Festival.
The Wichita Jazz Festival, the third-oldest jazz festival in the country, opens for its 46th year this week – one of Wichita’s most tradition-rich but undercelebrated festivals, said Mark Foley, a Wichita State professor of bass who also sits on the festival’s board.
Jazz in Wichita
Jazz, like other American roots genres, has a rich history in Wichita.
Many of the big names in the jazz world have played here at one point or another – B.B. King, Ray Charles, Chick Corea and Spyro Gyra have played at past iterations of the Wichita Jazz Festival.
The festival has “an international reputation, for sure,” Foley said.
Nowadays, the jazz scene in Wichita is somewhat hit-and-miss. Only select venues have regular jazz nights – among them Mort’s and the Hotel at Old Town.
Jazz musicians in Wichita say one of the deficiencies of the modern Wichita jazz scene is that people don’t come to shows.
“The only difference between Wichita and Austin and Kansas City isn’t the level of musicianship – it’s the appreciation for the musicianship,” said Jeff Stidham, a jazz drummer.
In years past, jazz was “the music of cognoscenti,” according to Foley. But he has noticed in recent years that jazz has become more of a niche taste, and often is seen as tethered to educational institutions.
Then, like the world of fine art, there’s often a stigma that the world of live jazz is only for the cultured elite, not for the rest of us.
“You could say you like jazz (decades ago) and that meant a lot of things,” Foley said. “Now it’s become sometimes a little too nerdy. … It’s not a popular form anymore, but jazz is amazing. It’s still a part of American culture.”
At a panel discussion last week at the Fisch Haus, Wichita jazz musicians discussed the state of the Wichita jazz scene.
The caliber of jazz talent is high, they concurred – but in Wichita, they’re playing to a “really critical” audience, Stidham said.
“(Pianist George Cables) said, ‘You know how everybody says if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere?’ Well, he said to all of them – and I’m talking Charlie Parker, Duke Ellington, all these heavies – he said, ‘If you can move those people in Wichita, Kansas, you have really done something,’ ” Stidham said.
Jazz Festival lineup
Most Wichita Jazz Festival events are free, unless otherwise noted. Here’s a full schedule for this year’s festival:
▪ Sunday: Brunch at the Muse Cafe
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
Live performance from the Wichita Jazz Festival Sessions Band, and a screening of “Sun Ra: A Joyful Noise” at 1 p.m.
▪ Monday: Coffeehouse Crawl and Pop-Up Park
7 to 10 p.m., KMUW, Mead’s Corner, R Coffee House, Reverie Coffee Roasters, ICT Pop-Up Park
Music from student bands including Wichita State University, Bethel College, Hutchinson Community College and Friends University.
▪ Tuesday: Afrofuturism Talk
6 to 7 p.m., Watermark Books, 4701 E. Douglas
Talk and book signing with Paul Youngquist, author of “A Pure Solar World: Sun Ra and the Birth of Afrofuturism.”
▪ Tuesday: Jazz Jam
8 to 10 p.m., Mort’s Martini & Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St.
Martinis and live jazz at Mort’s Jazz Jam, which occurs every Tuesday.
▪ Wednesday: Alaturka
8 to 10 p.m., Roxy’s Downtown, 412 E. Douglas
Performance by acclaimed world-jazz ensemble Alaturka. Tickets $10, or $5 for students with ID.
▪ Thursday: The Kandinsky Effect
8 to 10 p.m., Roxy’s Downtown, 412 E. Douglas
Performance by Paris-based contemporary jazz ensemble The Kandinsky Effect. Tickets $10, or $5 for students with ID.
▪ Friday: WSU Jazz Invitational
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wichita State University – Miller Concert Hall, 1845 Fairmount
Featuring top high school and college jazz bands in a juried competition all day long.
▪ Friday: Deborah Brown
8 to 10 p.m., Roxy’s Downtown, 412 E. Douglas
Performance by singer Deborah Brown with the Wichita Jazz Festival All-Star Big Band. Tickets $15, or $8 for students with ID.
▪ Saturday: Chris Heim discussion
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Watermark Books, 4701 E. Douglas
Discussion with KMUW jazz host Chris Heim about new jazz books, followed by a performance from the Wichita Jazz Festival Sessions Band.
▪ Saturday: Pat Metheny
8 to 10 p.m., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Headlining performance featuring 20-time Grammy Award-winning jazz guitarist Pat Metheny. Bassist Martin Wind and drummer Matt Wilson will join Metheny. VIP, Festival Pass and individual tickets available. Tickets $45, or $25 for students with ID.
▪ Sunday, April 16: Jerry Hahn
4 to 6 p.m., Bartlett Arboretum, K-55 and Line Street, Belle Plaine
Festival concludes with a performance by legendary jazz fusion guitarist Jerry Hahn amid the tree canopy of Belle Plaine’s Bartlett Arboretum. Tickets $10.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments