Martinis for a cause: Tallgrass event is Wednesday

Regardless of whether you prefer your martini shaken or stirred – no judgment – Tallgrass Film Association has you covered.
This Wednesday, Tallgrass is hosting its annual fundraiser, “Shaken Not Stirred: The Martini Shot,” named for what filmmakers call the final shot of the day.
The event is a creative fundraiser for Tallgrass’ Emerging Programmer Apprenticeship program, a six-month pre-film-school film school for middle- through high school students.
Instead of bidding on traditional silent-auction items, attendees at “Shaken Not Stirred” will buy props, costumes, camera equipment and other such items for the young filmmakers to work with this summer.
Then, when the film is screened at the Tallgrass Film Festival, the winning bidders will see their names in the credits.
Tickets to the event on Wednesday – which includes an open bar of martinis, beer and wine, and cigars from The Humidor – are $65. To purchase tickets, visit www.tallgrassfilm.org.
Tallgrass’ Emerging Programmer program is a unique opportunity for young people interested in film in the Wichita area. If selected for the program, students help produce the Tallgrass Film Festival, participate in workshops with filmmakers, study film criticism and more.
Micah Streeter, a student at Rose Hill High School and an aspiring filmmaker, said the program changed his life.
“People are always telling me how, when I grow up, I’ll make connections with people in film,” Streeter said. “Being part of the EPA program, I can say I’m doing it now.”
The application deadline for Tallgrass’ 2017 Emerging Programmer Apprenticeship is April 15.
For more information, visit www.tallgrassfilm.org.
The 15th annual Tallgrass Film Festival is scheduled for Oct. 18-22.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
‘Shaken Not Stirred: The Martini Shot’
When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas
What: Fundraiser for Tallgrass’ Emerging Programmer Apprenticeship program, which gives young, aspiring filmmakers hands-on experience before collegiate film school
Admission: $65
Information: www.tallgrassfilm.org
Comments