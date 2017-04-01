Kansas State Fair reveals partial 2017 concert lineup

It may barely be April, but the folks over at the Kansas State Fair are already thinking September.
On Saturday, the first acts to perform at the 2017 Kansas State Fair were unveiled.
Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. April 7 and can be purchased at the Kansas State Fair Ticket Office by calling 800-362-3247 or visiting KansasStateFair.com. Unless otherwise noted, Grandstand tickets include gate admission when purchased through Aug. 20.
The Kansas State Fair will be from Sept. 8 to 17.
The fair is still working to secure more acts in its 2017 lineup, but these have been secured already:
▪ Loverboy & Survivor, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8
The opening night of the Kansas State Fair will conclude with a performance by two classic rock acts, Loverboy and Survivor. Loverboy is known for its bestselling single, “Get Lucky,” as well as a string of other rock hits in the 1980s. “Eye of the Tiger” band Survivor will also perform the same night, providing a full night of classic rock for fairgoers.
Tickets $75/$45/$30.
▪ TobyMac, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13
Last year, the Kansas State Fair featured Christian act Crowder, and this year the fair is bringing back another Christian artist, TobyMac. TobyMac is touring on his latest album, “This is Not a Test,” a follow-up to his No. 1 Billboard debut, “Eye on It.” TobyMac has won six Grammy Awards.
Tickets $60/$35/$25.
▪ Old Dominion with RaeLynn, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15
Country act Old Dominion will play on the second Friday of the Kansas State Fair, alongside country singer/songwriter RaeLynn. Old Dominion was at the Kansas State Fair last year as well, opening for Jake Owen. Then, the year before that, Old Dominion played at the fair in 2015. RaeLynn has been one of the highest-selling female country artists in the country, and has won awards for her songs, including “God Made Girls.”
Tickets $75/$45/$25.
