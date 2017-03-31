10 fun things to do this weekend (March 31-April 2)

April fools!
Can you believe April is upon us? Spring is slowly starting to descend on the Wichita area, and it’s bringing with it a plethora of fun activities.
This weekend in particular is chock-full of fun – in addition to it being a Final Friday, the local music and theater scenes have combined to make it a busy weekend.
If you’re having trouble deciding what to do this weekend, use this list as a guide to the top events in town.
FREE: Final Friday
Friday evening, various galleries across town
It’s Final Friday, in addition to being the final day of March. If you’re looking for a listing of galleries hosting events, click here. If you’re looking for my opinion about which galleries you should hit up, I’d recommend a few: Fisch Haus is going to be a must-stop, as Patrick Duegaw is showing there for the first time in a decade. It’s sort of a preview of his solo show at the Ulrich Museum of Art later in the month. Personally, I’m also looking forward to the two shows at Diver Studio, and – for kicks – going to The Douglas to see that rooftop pool. Rebecca Hoyer’s show at Reuben Saunders Gallery is also on the short list of places to be on Final Friday.
Free.
Winter Jam
7 p.m. Fri., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
Some of the biggest stars in the Christian music world will be in Wichita at the Winter Jam 2017 Tour. Those artists include Crowder and Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Andy Mineo, Colton Dixon, NewSong and Thousand Foot Krutch.
$10 at the door. www.intrustbankarena.com
Gridiron 2017
8 p.m. Fri., Sat., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Wichita’s original sketch comedy show is back with a new theme: “Doo Dah Land.” Gridiron, a stage show featuring skits written and acted out by local media professionals, returns to the Orpheum stage this weekend. The show is a fundraiser for the Society of Professional Journalists, which awards $8,000 of scholarship money to collegiate journalism students every year.
$29-$32. www.wichitaorpheum.org, 316-263-0884
FREE: Grand opening of Liv+Work
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat., Liv+Work, 519 E. Douglas
If you’re a fan of local, handmade goods, this may be the event for you. Liv+Work, which has been a staple at area maker-markets, is opening a storefront near Eaton Place this Saturday. According to Facebook, if you mention their grand opening weekend, you can get a coupon for 20 percent off to use within the first month of the store’s opening.
Free. www.livandwork.com
FREE: St. Baldrick’s Head-Shaving
6 to 11 p.m. Sat., Joe’s Old Town, 222 N. Washington
Do you love watching people shave their heads? Apparently it’s quite a show, and it’s an attraction every year. Joe’s Old Town is hosting a head-shaving event Saturday evening as a fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which provides funding and awareness for children’s cancer research. Watch and donate to the foundation to help provide important funding to the cause.
Free. www.stbaldricks.org
‘Who Let The Dogs Out?’ with Heart of America Men’s Chorus
7 p.m. Sat., 4:30 p.m. Sun., Newman University – De Mattias Hall, 3100 W. McCormick
Remember the Baha Men? How about The Weather Girls? Bobby McFerin? The Heart of America Men’s Chorus is putting on a show this weekend featuring one-hit wonders that will take you on a walk down memory lane. The concert will feature solos from guest artist Patty Reeder, of Mosley Street Melodrama. A portion of the proceeds from the concert will go to K-9 Karma Animal Advocates.
$15 adults, $5 students. www.hoamc.org, 316-708-4837
The Big Day Bridal Show
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
If a wedding is in your future, this may be an appropriate place for you to spend the early part of your day Sunday. Vendors from around the city will be on hand to help you plan your wedding from start to finish. Sample various cakes and catering options while you’re there for full effect.
$8 at the door. www.wichitabridalshow.com
Wichita Chamber Chorale
4 p.m. Sun., Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 430 N. Broadway
The Wichita Chamber Chorale is performing Sunday afternoon, joined by guest high schools Kapaun Mount Carmel and Bishop Carroll. The concert, “One Out of Many,” features Roman Catholic works in an a cappella setting. The concert will also feature Gregorian chants and works performed in Spanish.
$5-$20. www.wichitachorale.com
Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys
6 p.m. Sun., Dawson United Methodist Church, 2741 S. Laura
The first in a new concert series, Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys, an eclectic Americana band out of Michigan, will perform at Dawson United Methodist Church on Sunday. Tickets are available at the door or in advance by calling 316-393-0055. It’s the first time the church has tried something like this, so it might be worth seeing what it’s all about.
$15. www.facebook.com/LauraWassallConcerts
Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds
7 p.m. Sun., Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive, Park City
Co-founder of the Beach Boys, Brian Wilson is performing at Hartman Arena this Sunday. If you’re looking for a healthy dose of nostalgia, this may be the concert for you. Tickets are still available.
$36-$150. www.ticketmaster.com
