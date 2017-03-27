Keeper of the Plans

March 27, 2017 9:40 AM

Eric Church puts $19 ‘choir loft’ seats on sale to Wichita show

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

Intrust Bank Arena announced Monday that $19 tickets to the Eric Church show in April have just been released.

Church is performing on a 360-degree stage, guaranteeing a decent view from anywhere, including the “choir loft” seats, according to the arena.

Church will play two fulls sets with no supporting act. His show at Intrust Bank Arena is April 7.

Tickets are available for $19 plus fees at www.selectaseat.com.

Church made headlines in February for canceling about 25,000 scalped tickets to his shows nationwide. In Wichita, there were hundreds of tickets that had been bought by scalpers, according to the arena.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

Related content

Keeper of the Plans

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

ICT Flight Showchoir performs in Iowa

View more video

Entertainment Videos