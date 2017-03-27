Eric Church puts $19 ‘choir loft’ seats on sale to Wichita show

Intrust Bank Arena announced Monday that $19 tickets to the Eric Church show in April have just been released.
Church is performing on a 360-degree stage, guaranteeing a decent view from anywhere, including the “choir loft” seats, according to the arena.
Church will play two fulls sets with no supporting act. His show at Intrust Bank Arena is April 7.
Tickets are available for $19 plus fees at www.selectaseat.com.
Church made headlines in February for canceling about 25,000 scalped tickets to his shows nationwide. In Wichita, there were hundreds of tickets that had been bought by scalpers, according to the arena.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments