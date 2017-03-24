10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (March 24-26)

I hate to break it to you, but spring break is nearly over – at least for those lucky souls that got away for the week. I hope your spring break was truly Wichitawesome.
Your weekend ahead should allow for a smooth transition back into life in Wichita, however.
If you’re looking for what’s going on this weekend in Wichita, I’ve compiled a list of the top events here.
Use it to help fill your weekend itinerary.
FREE: Rockin’ Auction at the Donut Whole
4 to 8 p.m. Fri., The Donut Whole, 1720 E. Douglas
The Donut Whole is once again offering you the opportunity to listen to great live music while supporting a worthwhile local nonprofit. There will be a silent and live auction Friday night with prizes ranging from cooking classes, massage and instruments to items from local businesses and artists. All proceeds go to Rock & Roll Camp for Girls, which helps build confidence in young girls through musical training and performance.
Free. www.rockcampict.com
Midwest Hunt Fest
1 to 8 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
It’s an outdoor enthusiast’s dream. It’s almost spring turkey season, which means it’s time to check that your hunting gear is up to snuff, if you’re into that scene. This three-day event at Century II features all the latest in hunting, angling, taxidermy, apparel and more. Door prizes will be drawn all weekend long.
$10 adults, $5 youth 8-12, $9 military and seniors, $16 for three-day wristband. Kids 7 and under free with one paid adult. www.midwesthuntfest.com
Met Live: Mozart’s ‘Idomeneo’
11:55 a.m. Sat., Murdock Theatre, 536 N. Broadway
The Murdock Theatre is once again hosting its Met Live series this Saturday, featuring a live-streamed performance of Mozart’s “Idomeneo” from New York’s Metropolitan Opera. If you haven’t been to one of these shows, it’s a unique way to extend the culture of New York City to far-off places like Wichita.
$22 general admission, $20 seniors, $15 students, $13 youth under 17. www.murdocktheatre.com
FREE: Family ArtVenture at the Wichita Art Museum
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
Not quite ready to give up spring break just yet? The Wichita Art Museum feels you. The finale of its weeklong Artcation event is Saturday, when admission to the museum is free all day. There will be special art-making and collaborative projects all day, and a screening of “Dumbo” at 2 p.m. While you’re at the museum, check out its new exhibition, “The Artist Project,” which opened last week.
Free. www.wichitaartmuseum.org, 316-268-4921
BBQ, Bread and Brews
1 to 4 p.m. Sat., Mid-America All-Indian Center, 650 N. Seneca
A new food event is taking place at the Mid-America All-Indian Center this Saturday, featuring Wichita’s top barbeque joints and local brews. There will also be yard games available, and the museum will be open for public viewing. A special keepsake mug is also included with the cost of admission. To see a full list of participating restaurants and brewers, visit www.theindiancenter.org.
FREE: Naftzger Young Artist Competition Finals
7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sat., Wiedemann Hall, Wichita State University, 1845 Fairmount
If you prefer to spend your Saturday evening with some fine – and free – music, look no further than Wichita State University, which is hosting the finals of the Naftzer Young Artist Competition, one of the oldest music competitions in the United States. Top instrumentalists from around the region will compete for $13,000 in prizes. The Wichita Symphony Orchestra is helping promote the event.
Free. www.wichitasymphony.org
Jon Wolfe at the Cotillion
8 p.m. Sat., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Calling all cowboys: Saturday night at the Cotillion, there’s going to be a boot-scootin’ boogey going on. Oklahoma-born country artist Jon Wolfe will perform songs from his new album, “Natural Man.” Opening for Wolfe will be Cameran Nelson, a Texas-based country singer.
$12.50 in advance, $15 day of show. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
Chroma Paint Party
8 p.m. Sat. to 1:30 a.m. Sun., 54 West Music Hall, 4600 W. Kellogg
Wichita’s EDM scene has noticeably been on the rise in recent years, and this event Saturday night is further proof of that. The Chroma Paint Party, featuring sTrap Back, is an immersive neon paint party featuring electronic music, visuals and various DJs from around the region. A Chroma Paint Party has been scheduled for this year’s Riverfest, so if you’re curious about what it’s all about, this could be a good chance to give it a test run.
$15 in advance, $20 day of event. chromapaintparty.bpt.me
Dames, Divas and Drag
8 to 11 p.m. Sat., Venue 332 at Wichita Scottish Rite, 332 E. 1st
The American Rose Theater is hosting a special burlesque show this Saturday evening as a benefit for Battle Buddies, a nonprofit that rescues dogs from shelters to pair them with veterans in need of service dogs. Admission is half-off for military members and first responders. House opens at 7 p.m. Anyone 18 and older can attend, but people must be 21 and up to drink.
$30 general admission, $15 military/first responders. www.americanrosetheater.com
FREE: Laundromat standup comedy
9 p.m. Sun. to midnight, Lost Sock Laundromat, 1902 E. Pawnee
OK, I’ll admit: I have absolutely no idea how good this is going to be. But, I mean, how can you say no to standup comedy in a laundromat? You can get your laughs and your laundry taken care of in one fell swoop. GB Productions, a local entertainment company, is putting on the performance, which will be streamed live on its Facebook page. If you go, make sure to tell me what you thought.
Free. Most other details unknown.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
