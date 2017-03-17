10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (March 17-19)

It’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend – or for those not inclined to celebrate the holiday, it’s the third weekend of March.
And March Madness in full swing.
As my colleague Bryan Horwath points out, that will likely make for an insane combination tonight at local bars.
If you’re planning on going out tonight, be careful on the roads – and if you’ve been drinking, don’t drive home. I’m sure Uber and Lyft will be out in full force tonight.
If you’re looking to plan your weekend, check out these top events in Wichita:
St. Patrick’s Day festivities
Friday night, bars and other venues across town
If you’re looking to find out what to do tonight, check out my listing of top St. Patrick’s Day parties by clicking here. There’s plenty of green beer, Irish whiskey, and March Madness to go around.
FREE: Opening of ‘The Artist Project’
6 p.m. Fri., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
The Wichita Art Museum has an interesting new exhibition that officially opens tonight, with a free reception. Then, of course, you can get into the museum for free all day Saturday as well. “The Artist Project” piggybacks off of the 2016 book, “Wichita Artists in Their Studios,” featuring 48 works selected by the artists profiled in the book. Every artist that still lives in Wichita chose a work from the WAM vaults that inspired him or her, and it’s interesting to see the various pieces – more so, reading why they inspired each artist.
Free. www.wichitaartmuseum.org, 316-268-4921
FREE: Kill Vargas Album Release Show
7 p.m. Fri., Mead’s Corner, 430 E. Douglas
If you’re not really into the whole St. Patrick’s Day scene, local punk rock band Kill Vargas is putting on a special all-ages show at Mead’s Corner to celebrate the release of its EP, “Tunnel Vision.” The show – which is almost guaranteed to be loud – also kicks off the band’s Midwest tour. Local band Cavves and Colorado-based Leftmore will open. Admission is free, and EPs will be on sale.
Free. www.meadscorner.com, 316-201-1900
‘Screwtape Rewired’ at Friends University
7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Riney Fine Arts Center, 2100 W. University
If you’re looking for some unique theater this weekend, look no further than the Friends University Theatre Department. “Screwtape Rewired” is an adaptation of the classic C.S. Lewis novel, “The Screwtape Letters.” It addresses the Christian theological issues in the book, but gives it a modern-day adaptation.
$11 adults, $9 seniors and students. www.friends.edu/finearts, 316-295-5677
FREE: Artists Garage Sale
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., 942 N. Litchfield
Local artists in Riverside are hosting a garage sale of sorts, featuring a variety of work from jewelry to stained-glass mosaics to painting and photography. If you’ve been looking for a new piece to complement your living room wall, it’s worth a visit. Cash and credit cards accepted. The Funky Monkey Munchies food truck will be on scene as well.
Free (unless you’re buying).
Tet Festival at Exploration Place
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean
Exploration Place is celebrating its version of the traditional Vietnamese Tet Festival this Saturday, as part of its traveling exhibit, Voyage to Vietnam. During the festival, you can eat Vietnamese food from BottleOpener, ICTea, Kimson Asian Market and SpringRo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., learn Vietnamese vocabulary, watch a performance by the St. Anthony Lion Dance Team at 2 p.m., and take part in other hands-on activities including calligraphy, ornament-making and traditional Vietnamese games. Learn about fruit carving from 1 to 3 p.m. as well.
Regular admission applies – $9.50 ages 12-64, $8 seniors 65+, $6 youth 3-11, free for those 2 and under. www.exploration.org, 316-660-0600
Olate Dogs at the Orpheum
2 p.m. Sat., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
You may remember them from “America’s Got Talent.” The Olate Dogs, a variety show featuring 16 trained dogs, are coming to the Orpheum this Saturday afternoon. The dogs do tricks like jumping rope, backflips, handstands (or, I guess, paw-stands), and they even ride scooters. The show promises an afternoon of entertainment for the whole family. A portion of the proceeds from the show will go to the Kansas Humane Society.
$25 adults, $15 children 12 and under, $50 for VIP tickets, which include a post-show meet-and-greet. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
Quiet Riot at the Cotillion
8 p.m. Sat., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
You may remember them for their 1983 album “Metal Health.” Or maybe it was for their cover of Slade’s “Cum on Feel the Noize.” However you remember them, Quiet Riot will be at the Cotillion to rock the house Saturday evening. Local bands The Banned and Big Red Horse will open. Doors open at 7 p.m.
$30. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
FREE: All Strings Considered at Mead’s Corner
8 to 10 p.m. Sat., Mead’s Corner, 430 E. Douglas
Ever heard of chamber jazz-grass? That’s what All Strings Considered – a witty play on the popular NPR show “All Things Considered” – plays. The group includes Jerry Hahn on guitar, Rob Loren on violin and Susan Mayo on cello. Between the three of them, the group is able to draw on a diverse range of genres and styles to create a unique sound.
Free. www.meadscorner.com, 316-201-1900
ICT Slay Hair & Fashion Show
5:30 p.m. Sun., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Looking to look on point in the near future? Perhaps the ICT Slay Hair & Fashion Show is for you. Salons, barbershops, boutiques and stylists from the Wichita area will be at the Cotillion showing off the freshest hairdos and fashion styles in a live show Sunday evening. DJ Detroit and DJ Fluid will perform as models walk the runway.
$15 general admission, $5 youth 17 and under, $50 for VIP package. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments