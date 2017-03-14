‘Once’ promises to be ‘unlike any musical’ you’ve seen

The Tony Award-winning musical “Once” comes to Century II next week – a folksy show based on the 2006 film of the same name.
In the film, a down-on-his-luck Irish street musician forms an unlikely relationship with a woman who essentially convinces him to follow his dreams.
The stage version of “Once” adheres closely to the plot of the film but introduces more minor characters. And, of course, all of the ensemble members also play a musical instrument – a novelty for a Broadway show.
“Once” won eight Tony Awards in 2012, including best musical, and is touring nationally for the second time. Its stop at Century II is part of Theater League’s 2016-17 season.
Cast member Isaac Haas, who plays Andrej – a Czech roommate of the main female character, Girl – recently discussed the musical.
Q: First, tell me how you came to be in the “Once” touring cast.
A: Well, it was always a show that I knew I wanted to be in, being a musical theater actor that can also play instruments. I think for everyone in this show, it’s a show we’ve all kind of dreamed of being in for a while. I auditioned for Broadway and for the first touring cast. Then I auditioned the second time around for (the second national tour) and finally got it.
Q: What is it about the show that drew you to it? Was it the story or just being able to play guitar on stage?
A: I think it’s both, really. I’m always really excited to play guitar in a show if I have the opportunity. But also I think this show is something really special to a lot of us. It’s not necessarily your standard musical theater spectacle show. I think it has a lot of heart and a lot of soul that many of us in the cast feel very strongly about.
Q: What would you say is the message of the show?
A: To me, I feel like a lot of it is to not live in fear – in fear of your dreams, in fear of living life.
Q: Tell me about your character, Andrej. What role does he play?
A: He’s one of the Czech roommates of Girl, who is the main female romantic love interest. Andrej lives with her along with two other roommates and her mother in the show.
Q: Is he in the movie? I don’t recall her having roommates in the film.
A: They are in the movie very briefly. They’re definitely not main characters. The movie in itself has the freedom to mainly focus on the two characters, but in the play, in the musical, you’ll see a lot more character development from a lot more characters than you saw in the movie, which allows it to carry the show along. It’s still mainly about Guy and Girl, but you’ll see more characters than you saw in the movie.
Q: How did you approach learning that character? I don’t know how much the movie was an inspiration, considering Andrej wasn’t really in it.
A: It was the same way I approach delving into any character. Looking at the background of the Czech Republic and where these people would have come from, immigrating to Ireland in search of a better life, you know, having fairly recently in (Czech) history having gained independence from the Soviet Union. There’s a lot of history there to figure out where these people are coming from. And then just, you know, learning the accent, figuring out how this character relates to me as a person, so I can figure out what to draw on from my life.
Q: The story of “Once” kind of revolves around this guy who plays music in the streets, and his love interest persuades him to follow his dreams, essentially. You’re a musician yourself. Do you see some of yourself in this story?
A: Absolutely. I think we all do. The very opening of the show starts with Guy kind of having given up on his music, on his songwriting. He doesn’t feel like he has an audience. I think we’ve all had that moment at some point or another. We’ve all had a time where we thought that we – it kind of comes back to the fear thing – we were afraid or ... a time that we all wanted to give up and needed that encouragement to kind of find our way again.
Q: What instruments do you play?
A: I mainly play guitar. My main instrument in the show is bass guitar, and I also play ukulele and banjo in the show.
Q: This is a different kind of musical than, like you said, your standard Broadway show. What sort of vibe does the show have?
A: The first word that comes to mind is “folksy,” a very kind of folk-rock-driven kind of sound and feel. I think having the musicians also playing, also being part of the band, makes the show much more open and sort of encourages the audience. We invite them in to sort of observe us. Rather than, you know, showing you the show and giving it to you, we invite you in to come see it for yourself.
Q: It’s sometimes hard for films to be adapted into musicals or even musicals to be adapted into films. How do you think this production managed that transition?
A: This comes from when I saw the show on Broadway four or five years ago, before I thought I’d ever be able to be in it, but I personally like the stage version better than the film. Again, probably a lot of it is just personally to my tastes, because it has the actor/musician aspect, which speaks to me. I think the addition of being able to explore more characters in the stage version, rather than just focusing on Guy and Girl’s relationship, that little bit of more storytelling really complements their relationship and their story.
Q: For those who aren’t familiar with the movie, why should they come and see “Once”?
A: I really think it’s unlike any musical that you’ve seen before. And I hesitate to give too much of it away, but I think it’s a really heartfelt, poignant story that deserves to be heard and goes places people would not expect.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
‘Once’
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday
Where: Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas
What: Stage adaptation of Academy Award-winning 2006 musical film “Once,” which won eight Tony Awards in 2012, including one for best musical
Admission: $35-$90
More info: www.wichitatix.com; 316-303-8100
Comments