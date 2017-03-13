George Lopez, D.L. Hughley will combine for live show in Wichita

Comedy legends George Lopez and D.L. Hughley will combine for extra laughs in a live show May 20, Intrust Bank Arena announced Monday.
Lopez, who is known for his late-night sitcom, is touring with Hughley, star and namesake of the ABC show, “The Hughleys.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com, in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman, or by phone at 855-755-7328.
Tickets range from $39.50 to $69.50.
For more information, visit www.intrustbankarena.com.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments