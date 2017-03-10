10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (March 10-12)

This weekend is chock-full of fun to be had in Wichita – a lot of it revolving around St. Patrick’s Day or basketball.
But then there are the odd one-offs like sheep shearing and a dinner-with-your-dog event.
It’s supposed to be pretty cold this weekend (as in, normal March temperatures), so bundle up when you head out.
Until then, check out this list of top events going on in Wichita this weekend:
St. Patrick’s Day festivities
Saturday, various locations
Wichita decided it just couldn’t wait until next weekend to do the St. Patrick’s Day events, so the majority of this year’s festivities will be this weekend. In an effort to give you a more simplified listing, here’s what’s going on where:
▪ Delano St. Patrick’s Day Parade (along Douglas, from McLean to Walnut). Annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition in Delano. Noon Saturday
▪ St. Paddy’s Block Party (Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley). First-ever event featuring green beer, food trucks, yard games, the Wichita Caledonian Pipes and Drums, and a DJ, nearby the Delano parade. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.
▪ For even more St. Patrick’s Day events at area bars and restaurants, click here for my colleague Denise Neil’s listing.
Sheep shearing at the zoo
9 a.m. to noon Sat., Sedgwick County Zoo
Hey, even sheep need to get their hair cut every now and then. With the weather rapidly heating up, the sheep at the Sedgwick County Zoo’s Children’s Farm are looking to shed their fluffy winter coats. Guests will get to feel the different wool, try their hand at wool carding and hand spinning. Knitters and spinners will also be around to demonstrate how wool can be turned into sweaters, scarves and more. It should be a pretty good day for the zoo overall on Saturday, so get there early before the crowds swarm the place.
Regular admission applies. $15.95 for adults 12-61, $11.95 for seniors over 62 and children 3-11. www.scz.org, 316-266-8211
River City Brewing Company’s 24th anniversary party
11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sat., River City Brewing Company, 150 N. Mosley
River City is celebrating its 24th anniversary with live music and a special beer release all day Saturday. The bar will be featuring Leopold Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Porter and Robs Black Tie as its special releases. All beers and Leopold Bros. Bourbon will be $3 all day long, and pizzas are $8 on Saturday. The Lucky People Band will play in The Loft at 9 p.m.
ICT Roller Derby at the Cotillion
6:30 p.m. Sat., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Wichita’s popular roller-derby team, the ICT Roller Derby (previously called the ICT Roller Girls), returns to action this Saturday at the Cotillion. The team will compete against the Rocky Mountain Contenders and the Rocky Mountain Project Mayhem. A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center.
$11.50 in advance, $13.50 day of game. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
Friends University Singing Quakers concert
7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Riney Fine Arts Center, 2100 W. University
The Friends University Singing Quakers, a group of 70 singers, will present its home concert, “There Is Sweet Music,” this weekend. The annual performance will include a wide range of musical styles and composers from contemporary pieces to well-known classics by Mendelssohn and Haydn. The group will also perform “To Music,” a piece composed by Friends University student Ehan Hartung.
$16 adults, $13 students and seniors. www.friends.edu/finearts, 316-295-5677
Grieg, Dvorak at the Wichita Symphony Orchestra
8 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas
For those looking for high-class entertainment this weekend, the Wichita Symphony Orchestra presents concert pianist Andrew Von Oeyen, playing Grieg’s sparkling Piano Concerto this weekend. Guest conductor Alastair Willis will also take the symphony through Dvorak’s 8th Symphony.
$10-$65. www.wichitasymphony.org, 316-267-7658
Sensory-friendly day at Exploration Place
10 to 11:30 a.m. Sun., Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean
Tailored for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities, this event allows for people to experience Exploration Place without all the lights, noise and other stimulation that normally accompany the museum. Heartspring co-sponsors the event. During the event, lights, noise and the exhibits will be adjusted. Noise-reducing headphones are available, as well as a calming area. The museum recently opened its Voyage to Vietnam and “Discover the Ice Age” exhibitions.
Regular admission applies – $9.50 ages 12-64, $8 seniors 65+, $6 youth 3-11, free for those 2 and under. www.exploration.org, 316-660-0600
FREE: Selection Sunday
4:30 to 6 p.m. Sun., CBS
March Madness is almost upon us, and Shocker fans have the luxury of knowing Wichita State is a lock for this year’s bracket. The fun this year will come in finding out where the Shockers will be seeded, and who they will play against. You can find out for yourself by watching the broadcast on CBS (Channel 12 in Wichita), or by reading coverage afterward at www.kansas.com/sports.
Dinner with your dog at Fetch Bistro
4 to 7 p.m. Sun., Fetch Bistro, 7718 E. 37th St. North
Do you ever wish you could go out for a nice dinner without feeling guilty about Fido staying at home and getting canned food? An event Sunday at the dog-friendly eatery Fetch Bistro will let you bring the whole family for dinner and fun. The event is a fundraiser for the Heart of America Men’s Chorus, who will have gift baskets and other prizes available as raffles. Complimentary wine included. Tickets may be reserved in advance by calling 316-708-4837, but they are not required.
$15 per person, $25 for two. www.fetchbistro.com, 316-927-2227
FREE: ICT Flight Final Show
4 p.m. Sun., Maize South High School, 3701 N. Tyler
ICT Flight Showchoir, the award-winning local show choir I profiled last week, is hosting its end-of-the-season finale this Sunday at Maize South High School. The free concert will feature a performance by the high school choir, its middle-school junior choir and the Butler Headliners.
Free. www.ictflight.com, 316-361-6116
