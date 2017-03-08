Meet the real-life Disney princesses skating in Wichita this week

It’s a charmed life being a Disney princess.
Just ask any of the figure skaters that play them in the upcoming “Disney on Ice: Dream Big” show, set to run at Intrust Bank Arena next weekend.
The Eagle recently caught up with three of the real-life Disney princesses who will skate in the show.
Ever wondered what it takes to live the princess life?
Alexe Gilles, 25 – Elsa
Q: You’re starring as Elsa in the show. How does it feel to portray one of the newest yet wildly popular Disney princesses?
A: It’s been absolutely fantastic – mind-blowing, almost – because she is so popular now. Every performance, I see little girls dressed up as Elsa, and you’re just in awe. Sometimes you forget you’re dressed up as Elsa, too, and you portray that character. To be able to do that every day and do what I love is inspiring to me, and hopefully it’s inspiring to them.
Q: Do you ever feel pressure to be Elsa even when you’re not on the ice, or is it a switch you can turn on and off?
A: It’s definitely rubbed off. You just carry yourself with that poise, and it just becomes a habit on and off the ice. It’s like a light switch you turn on and off. I’m not cold, but I do relate because I have sisters and I have Morgan (Bell), who plays Anna. She’s almost like a sister now to me, too. She’s a really relatable character, and you just want to love her so much. Hopefully what I do to portray her is something that everybody likes.
Q: Like everyone else in the show, you had a history in competitive figure skating before you started doing shows. Why did you make the switch?
A: When I was growing up, I always thought of going to, dreaming of the Olympics. Then, once I got injured and I still wanted to perform, keep skating and traveling, Disney was the best outlook I had. That’s what I decided to take, and I haven’t looked back. It’s been one of the best experiences of my life.
Q: What’s the best Elsa moment in this show?
A: Definitely “Let It Go.” It’s just full of dazzling effects, and that song is so catchy and the lighting for it. It’s just Elsa out there, and it’s definitely one of the best moments for me, and I think one of the highlights of the show. Also, “The First Time in Forever” reprise. That’s a really good one, too.
Chelsea Ridley, 23 – Tiana
Q: What’s it like to play Tiana in this show, the first African-American Disney princess?
A: It’s really awesome. I think she was kind of made for me. She shares a lot of the same characteristics I have. She’s ambitious, goal-oriented, she’s talented and she’s a little bit sassy like myself. She’s so much like me.
That is one of the things that makes my job the best. When I come out to perfom and I see all those little African-American girls dressed just like me, it’s the best feeling. I remember what it was like growing up and you don’t have that many people that look like you to look up to. Now that Disney has put out this princess, a little African-American girl can feel included. It makes me feel so good that I’m able to help out with that. You can do this, too. You can dream big. You can be this or even above. The world is your oyster.
Q: Like the other skaters in this show, you have a background in competitive figure skating. How does that translate into doing a show like this?
A: A lot of the skating, you know, there’s the really strong, athletic side. In competition, that’s a lot of what you focus on. It is still a sport and dangerous in that right. I think a lot of people don’t view figure skating as super-competitive, because it’s so artistic. Yes, it is athletic, but it does hold a very artistical merit. That’s the main component – how well you can act, how well you can portray your character all tell your story on the ice. It grows when you go over to show skating. That’s what attracted me to show skating. I’ve always loved that aspect. I love being able to do all the tricks and the jumps, but I like being able to perform and tell a story, draw in the audience and make them feel a different type of atmosphere.
Q: What’s your favorite part about being on the road?
A: I love food. I love the traveling, and it’s great to see all these different places. My main priority whenever we stop is – where are the local eateries? Can I have it? Is it yummy? Both my parents are from the Carribbean. My dad’s from Jamaica and my mom’s from Belize, and I grew up in a family where there was always cooking. Food is the essential to my life. Whenever I go somewhere, I have to check it out. When we went to Toronto, I had cooking like I had never had before, and down South, I had lots of dishes – alligator. I want to try whatever the local food is, even if I have never heard of it before.
Q: You’re still working on your bachelor’s degree from Columbia College while you’re on the road. I’m assuming that’s an online program?
A: Yeah. I mean, I finished the majority of the classes you have to take in school. A lot of the ones I’m taking now are math. A lot of those classes I can take online, and I’m still pursuing it. I’m a dance major at Columbia. I’m doing that, trying to finish up so I can become a choreographer. Who knows what I can open up. Maybe more things in Disney?
Ryan Coombs, 27 – Ariel
Q: You started skating at 7 years old, later than most of the other skaters here. What made you want to get into skating?
A: Most people usually start earlier, like the other girls started when they were about 2. I saw skating on television one day just sitting in our family living room, and I told my mom I wanted to learn to do that. I was lucky enough that there was a rink 20 minutes from my house, where my mom could take me for lessons. I want to say I was a pretty quick learner, but I had some pretty good coaches and really good lesson time. They made it pretty easy to pick it up.
Q: You’ve mentioned being able to help with earthquake cleanup in Japan while on tour recently. When you travel with these skaters, do you get much opportunity to get out into the community?
A: Yeah. I mean, we like to if there’s anything we can do to give back or help out, we to try to find things like that to do. I just feel so fortunate to be able to do what I do, so to be able to give anything back to others, it’s just very rewarding.
We do quite a few Make-a-Wish visits – we’ll do hospital visits, especially for the kids that can’t come to the show itself, to be able to bring them a bit of Disney magic where they’re at, and see how much they appreciate it and how much they light up in that amount of time we’re able to be with is very special to me.
Q: You’ve been skating with the Disney on Ice program for almost a decade. What was your first time?
A: Back in 2008, right after I graduated high school, I joined the tour and came on the road. I toured out with the “High School Musical” show. I was part of the ensemble at that point, and I got to do a lot of different things – a cheerleader and a bunch of different characters that were in that movie, so it was fun.
