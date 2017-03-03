10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (March 3-5)

2017 is really flying by, isn’t it?
Outdoor Living and Landscape Show
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
If you’re a “Fixer Upper” fan like me, you’ll find all the pergolas, patios and outdoor kitchens you could dream of at the annual Outdoor Living and Landscape Show. Even if you’re not actively looking to upgrade your digs, it’s interesting to see the time and effort these vendors have taken in setting up their displays, some of which typically come with real grass and such. There will also be a pop-up pet adoption site at the event, so if you’re looking add a new member to the family, there’s another reason to stop by.
$10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for children 5-12, ages 4 and under free. www.wichitatix.com, 316-303-8100
FREE: Student Choreography Showcase at Friends
7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat., Riney Fine Arts Center, 2100 W. University
If you want to spend your Friday or Saturday evening watching original contemporary dance and ballet, you’ll want to make your way over to Friends University, which is presenting its biannual Student Choreography Showcase this weekend. There will be four 12- to 15-minute productions choreographed entirely by seniors Wyatt Payne, Amelia Mitchell, Madeleine Roe and junior Courtney Miller. The students are upperclassmen in the university’s dance program.
Free. www.friends.edu/finearts, 316-295-5677
‘A Steady Rain’ at Fisch Haus
8 p.m. Fri., Sat., Fisch Haus, 524 S. Commerce
Theatre Thursdays have begun again at Fisch Haus, and for the first performance of the month, the Commerce Street art gallery is hosting “A Steady Rain.” Written by Keith Huff, the play is a dark, noir-ish play. Two Chicago policemen release a young boy to a man claiming to be his uncle. The man turns out to be a cannibalistic serial killer. When the boy is killed, the two policemen grapple with their guilt over their mistake. Doors open at 7 p.m.
$10, cash only. www.fischhaus.com, 316-200-5200
FREE: Prince Bazzazzle at The Donut Whole
8 to 11 p.m. Fri., The Donut Whole, 1720 E. Douglas
The Donut Whole is another year older, and to celebrate that, it’s doing its annual birthday party with a Prince theme. Local musicians will perform, including Les Easterby, Jenny Wood, Lalanea Chastain, Marta McKim, Maria Elena, Zach Shoffner, Britt Shoffner, Little Red Quartet, Jesse Major and Michael Carmody – who also owns the shop. Of course, doughnuts will be on sale, as well as the store’s popular Mexican Coke products and other drinks.
Free. www.facebook.com/thedonutwhole, 316-262-3700
Southside Food Truck Rally
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat., Blood Orchards, 6346 S. Broadway
Hungry for the cuisine of Wichita’s food truck batallion? If you’re wanting an outdoor dining experience this Saturday, look no further than the Southside Food Truck Rally planned for breakfast through lunch hours on Saturday. Sunflower Espresso will be open at 9 a.m., and all the other food trucks will be open starting at 11 a.m. Participating food trucks include Big Chill Ice Cream, Funky Monkey Munchies, Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hotdogs, Lynn's Curbside Cookout, Sunflower Espresso Wichita and The Big Apple. Seating will be provided inside.
Free to attend, food costs.
Amira Dance Productions at the Orpheum
7 p.m. Sat., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
The 42nd annual Amira Dance Productions “Dance Magic” performance will be this Saturday night. If you want to see some of the best in local belly dancing, you’ll want to come see all of the colorful costumes and choreography. The music represents cultures from the Polynesian Islands, Egypt, Spain, India and Eastern Europe.
$5-$25. www.wichitaorpheum.com, 316-263-0884
Phantom Blues Band at the Cotillion
8 p.m. Sat., the Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
One of the top concert options this weekend comes Saturday night with a performance by the Phantom Blues Band at the Cotillion. The band – which blends blues, jazz, R&B, gospel and reggae – will feature keyboardist and Kansas native Mike Finnigan, who now tours with Bonnie Raitt. Eric Tessmer will open.
$25 in advance, $30 day of show. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
SXSW Fundraiser for The Travel Guide
10 p.m. Sat., Lucky’s Everyday, 1217 E. Douglas
Noted Wichita rock band The Travel Guide is performing at a mini-festival, which is part of the annual South by Southwest festival in Austin later this month, and to help raise money for the trip, the band is playing a mega-set at Lucky’s Everyday on Saturday. The band will play two full sets at the bar, offer specials on its merch, and feature special guest appearances throughout the night. The broke band needs you to help get them to Austin. 21+.
$10. 316-201-6910
FREE: David Baldacci book signing
3 p.m. Sun., Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas
Popular author David Baldacci is coming to Wichita to read from his latest book, “The Width of the World,” and sign copies. The author, who rose to popularity in the literary scene with the publication of his 1996 book “Absolute Power” – later adapted into a Clint Eastwood movie – has lately been producing young adult fiction, the Vega Jane series. The event is free to attend, but to have a priority place in the signing line, you must purchase one of the Vega Jane books, which will be on sale at the event.
Free. www.watermarkbooks.com, 316-682-1181
Wichita Symphony Youth Orchestra spring concert
3 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
The Wichita Symphony Youth Orchestras – which include the Youth Chamber Players, Repertory Orchestra, and Youth Symphony – are putting on their final concert of the 2016-17 season this weekend at Century II. Attendees will hear a wide range of music from composers such as Benjamin Britten, Georges Bizet, Tchaikovsky, and even a piece from “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
$15 adults, $8 youth 13-18. www.wichitasymphony.org, 316-267-7658
