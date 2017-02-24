10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Feb. 24-26)

If only the nice weather from earlier this week had held out for Final Friday tonight.
Though the weather outside is much more suitable for late February, walking around tonight for Final Friday should not be too much of a chore (if you dress appropriately for the occasion).
Beyond Final Friday, there’s a full slate of weekend activities planned in the Wichita area, culminating in the Academy Awards telecast on Sunday evening.
If you’re still looking to plan out your weekend, use this list as your guide to the top events going on in Wichita this weekend:
FREE: Final Friday
Friday evening, various galleries across town
It’s that time of the month again – Final Friday is upon us. Whether you’re firmly entrenched in Wichita’s art scene or whether you’re a newbie, Final Friday is always a fun chance to stroll through Wichita’s art galleries and see what local creatives are up to. Final Friday events are usually always free, and don’t forget the Q-Line trolley also runs tonight. For a full listing of Final Friday events, click here.
Free. Unless you want to buy art, which you should.
Monster Jam at Intrust Bank Arena
7 p.m. Fri., 1 and 7 p.m. Sat., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
If you prefer your performances to be laden with high-powered monster trucks, this is the event for you. Monster Jam, the popular, high-energy monster truck show, will be at Intrust Bank Arena this weekend – and it brought tons of dirt with it.
$15-$40. www.intrustbankarena.com, 316-440-9000
‘East Side/West Side Story’ at Mosley Street Melodrama
7:50 p.m. Fri., Sat., Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley
Celebrate the music of the 1980s, along with a playful nod to the rivalry between east and west Wichita with this original musical revue playing at Mosley Street Melodrama through March. The show, written by Patty Reeder, features music by George Michael, Whitney Houston, Joan Jett, and more. Doors open at 6 p.m., and you can buy dinner for only $10 more than a regular show ticket.
$20-$30. www.mosleystreet.com, 316-263-0222
FREE: Academy Award-nominated shorts screening
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., Warren Theatre, 9150 W. 21st
The final event in the Wichita Public Library’s annual series of Oscar-nominated short film screenings, there will be a mini-film festival at the west Warren on Saturday. All Oscar-nominated short films (40 minutes or less) will be screened at the theater from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.wichitalibrary.org/academyawards.
Free. www.wichitalibrary.com/academyawards, 316-722-7967
FREE: Family ArtVenture: WAM BAM Bust-a-Move
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
Do your kids have a lot of excess energy to burn off? Are you a dancing fool? If you answered yes to either of those questions, this event is for you. The Wichita Art Museum is hosting a “disco party blowout” this Saturday. DJ Carbon will be on scene playing the jams conducive to boogieing from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Adult cocktails and mocktails will be available for purchase. The museum’s galleries will be open as well.
Free. www.wichitaartmuseum.org, 316-268-4291
MET Live in HD: Dvorak’s ‘Rusalka’
11:55 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. Sat., Murdock Theatre, 536 N. Broadway
Alert all opera fans – the Murdock Theatre is livestreaming the New York Metropolitan Opera’s performance of Dvorak’s “Rusalka” on Saturday. Kristine Opolais stars as Rusalka, who sings “Song to the Moon,” in this classic Dvorak fairy-tale opera.
$22 general admission, $20 seniors, $15 students, $13 children under 17. www.murdocktheatre.com, 316-440-6407
‘Odd Squad’ at the Orpheum
4 p.m. Sat., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
The “Odd Squad,” a modern-day children’s mystery show on PBS Kids, brings a live performance to the Orpheum on Saturday. The show, which has won an Emmy Award, promises a live show that encourages children to use logic to solve problems. Includes well-known characters from the series such as Father Time and Lady Terrible.
$30-40. www.wichitaorpheum.com, 316-263-0884
‘Frames and Facades’ at Harvester Arts
7 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington
A collaboration between Harvester Arts and the Wichita State University dance program, “Frames and Facades” promises to be an innovative dance production by Cheyla Clawson Chandler, Harvester’s February artist-in-residence. Those featured include Deiondre Teagle, Martha Easton, Elleigh McClelland, Alberto Sandoval, Shannan Ibarra Gilliot, Hunter Jones, Erika Black, Aviance Battles and Nathan Swink.
In advance (through Eventbrite): $15 general admission, $10 students; $17 general admission, $12 students at the door. www.harvesterarts.com, 316-530-2203
Oscar watch parties
Pre-show festivities start at 6 p.m., show airs at 7:30 p.m. Sun., XY Bar, 235 N. Mosley; Rain Cafe & Lounge, 518 E. Douglas
It’s the moment all movie buffs have waited for. All of the pre-Oscar award ceremonies have taken place, and the Academy is preparing to hand out the Oscars. Two different Wichita bars are hosting Oscar watch parties and will be open from 11 a.m. on Sunday. XY Bar’s festivities will be hosted by Eagle movie critic Rod Pocowatchit. Both parties offer ballots to guess who will win – and they must be turned in at least 30 minutes prior to the ceremony’s start time. For more information, contact the bars hosting the events.
XY Bar: www.facebook.com/xybarict, 316-201-4670; Rain Cafe & Lounge: www.facebook.com/raincafeandlounge, 316-261-9000
Rudy Love Jr. at Barleycorn’s
8 to 11 p.m. Sun., Barleycorn’s, 608 E. Douglas
Rudy Love Jr., the son of legendary Wichita bluesman Rudy Love, will perform at Barleycorn’s with his band Sunday evening. If you come to the show, which promises a jammin’ time on a Sunday evening, you can pick up a copy of his recent album, “The Framework.” If you just can’t wait until Sunday evening, you can also watch a live performance by Rudy Love Jr. for the Eagle’s Underground Press series from October. 21+.
$5. www.barleycornswichita.com, 316-866-6792
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
