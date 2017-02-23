Get in the Oscars spirit this Final Friday at CityArts

If you’re looking for a unique way to spend part of your Final Friday, consider this independent moviegoing experience.
CityArts is hosting the first-ever Webfest this Final Friday – a one-night festival showcasing the work of 10 local filmmakers.
All of the short films will play back-to-back from 6 to 8 p.m. in CityArts’ Digital Arts Studio.
Total viewing time for all 10 films is about 55 minutes.
Attendees will receive ballots and can vote on categories like “Best Short,” “Best Actress,” “Best Actor,” “Best Cinematography” and so forth. If that doesn’t get you into the Oscars spirit, what will?
Most of the filmmakers and talent will be in attendance as well, according to CityArts.
“We think it’s a pretty neat art form, and it’s definitely something that has come up in the community quite a bit with organizations like Tallgrass being based here,” said Sean Jones, communciations manager at CityArts. “There’s definitely a niche for filmmaking and filmmakers, and we’re just trying to, in a sense, hit the ground running.”
Admission is free.
Films shown will include:
▪ “The One That Got Away,” by Anthony Bradley
▪ “Smooth Mr. Jonny,” by Austin Calam
▪ “The Deadly Assassin,” by Brandon Clasen
▪ “Eagle Feather Program,” by Ted Davis
▪ “Mind Games,” by Micah Dennis
▪ “Mates,” by Bret Jones
▪ “High-Low Split,” by Nate Jones
▪ “All I Ask of You,” by Bret Schelton
▪ “Congratulations,” by Naythan Smith
▪ “When It Rains,” by Robert Thomas
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
