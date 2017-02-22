Final Friday gallery crawl listings (Feb. 24, 2017)

42 Below, 1203 E. Douglas. 6 to 10 p.m. Featuring Ishmael Ridge, Jeffrey Pierson and Farley Charwell. Live glassblowing by Adam Poston and Cory Reida. Music by DJ Bam.
Artistic Angles, 721 W. 13th St. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Grand opening of new location, featuring artwork by Juanta Saunders Jr. Stitch Miller Band will perform.
Center Gallery at the Midwest Center for Photography, 1215 W. Franklin. 7 to 9 p.m. Group exhibition, “Identity,” features the work of photographers from around the country. Exhibition runs through March 10.
CityArts, 334 N. Mead. 6 to 8 p.m. Openings of “Testing” by Curt Clonts, “Ditch” by Conan Y. Fugit, “The Rhythm and Power of Landscapes” by Pam Hayes, “Pulp” by Philip H. Nellis. Also scheduled is the first annual Webfest, screenings of online independent films in CityArts’ Digital Arts Studio.
Clutch Studio, 416 S. Commerce. 5 to 10 p.m. Pop-up shop featuring Bad News Company clothing. Churro Chop will serve hot and freshly made churros alongside complimentary Nitro Joe’s cold-brew coffee. Songbird Juice Company will also be on scene.
Confluence Community Center, 520 S. Commerce. 6 to 10 p.m. Featuring artists Robyn Young, Julie M Sanders, Jeff Sanders, Don Praseuth, Joe Praseuth, Josh Tripoli, Rebekah Lewis and Seth Blume. Music from Amanda Flower, Bri McBride.
Demo, 617 W. Douglas. 5 to 10 p.m. Featuring photography by Aaron Bowen.
The Donut Whole, 1720 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring artwork from Minnesota-based Crying Colors. Troll Foot Frass will perform. Exhibition runs through March 30.
The Fiber Studio, 418 S. Commerce. 6 to 10 p.m. “Welcome to Roswell: Not Your Grandma’s Ceramics! New Work,” by Dallas Dodge.
First Unitarian Universalist Church, 7202 E. 21st St. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring oils and pastels by Mary Erickson and the late Hermine Greywall.
Friends University Riney Fine Arts Gallery, 2100 W. University. 5 to 7 p.m. Featuring abstract painter Jessica Goode.
Hopping Gnome Brewing Co., 1710 E. Douglas. 6 to 11 p.m. Featuring work by Newman University student Victoria Connelly. 21-plus.
HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce. 6 to 10 p.m. Solo exhibition by Kansas City-based artist Nicholas Kriefall.
KU School of Medicine, 1010 N. Kansas. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Opening of “Nature’s Way: Acrylic Paintings and Mosaic Landscapes,” by Roshunda Holt. A collaboration with Envision. Displayed in the William J. Reals Galleries of Art.
Lawrence Photo, 6508 E. Central. 5 to 7 p.m. Closing reception for SweetArts and Tarts.
Mead Street Gallery, 121 N. Mead. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Featuring art by James Tomes. Exhibition runs through March 19.
Monica’s Bundt Cake, 1328 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Vanessa Vargas.
Newman University Steckline Gallery, 3100 W. McCormick. 5 to 7 p.m. Opening of “The Overlooked,” by graphite and acrylic artist Sean Lyman.
Peerless, 919 E. Douglas. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Featuring artists Aaron Horner, Matt Langley, Kelly Capadona, Amber Kossar, Meegan Lockwood, Hunter Garrett, Travis Means, Matthew Ahern, Michael Broadnax, Stephanie Garcia, Toby Olson and Michelle Nooney.
Picasso’s Pizzeria, 621 W. Douglas. 6 to 10 p.m. Featuring original works and prints by Jenny Wine. Exhibition runs through March 24.
Positive Directions, 416 S. Commerce. 6 to 10 p.m. Featuring Angie Evans.
Prairie Vistas Gallery, 3236 E. Douglas. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Featuring photography by John D. Morrison.
Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Featuring artwork from the Lupoli collective (Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis).
Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2611 E. Douglas. 6 to 8 p.m. Featuring charcoal drawings by Zach Rathbun.
Shelter Salon, 430 S. Commerce. 6 to 9 p.m. Handmade works from Wichita artisans Kevin Wildt (We Are Wichita), Kody Ramsey, Joseph Rincones, Nectar Republic, Swiss Pointe Designs, Liv+work, Emily Haltom, Urban Handcrafted Design and Archival Jewelry by Channing Taylor. Food trucks The Flying Stove and Sunflower Espresso will be on scene.
Tessera Fine Art Gallery, 412 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring small works from Kansas artists.
Urban Interiors by Farmhouse 5, 509 E. Douglas. 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring jewelry by local designer J. Andrew.
Vagabond Cafe, 614 W. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring photography by Dave Ronnebaum and paintings by Travis Welliver.
Vertigo 232, 232 N. Market. 5:30 to 8 p.m. “Beneath the Surface,” an art show/silent auction to benefit the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center.
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main. 6 to 9 p.m. Closing of “Furnishing the Atomic Age.”
The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. 6 to 9 p.m. #igwichita meetup, featuring photography by local photographers. Music by Craig Owens and Jeff Stidham.
WSU Rhatigan Student Center, 1845 Fairmount. 6 to 9 p.m. “Art That Touches Your Heart,” featuring local and national artists of color, sponsored by the WSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
WSU Shiftspace, 416 S. Commerce. 6 to 10 p.m. Featuring work by artists from three continents, with two live telepresent performances. Outside, there will be a pop-up shop featuring the work of local artisans, sponsored by WSU’s student AIGA group.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
