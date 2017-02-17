Newman play based on Emil Kapaun, Kansas’ saint-to-be

Newman University student Trevor Farney portrays Emil Kapaun in Newman’s production of “The Miracle of Father Kapaun.”
Bishop Carl Kemme of the Wichita Diocese presents the Positio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun to Cardinal Angelo Amato inside the main meeting room for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints at the Vatican on Monday. A Positio is a document used in the path to Roman Catholic sainthood. It's a collection of a candidates heroic virtues and presented to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. Diocesan priests Dan Spexarth, left, and Dan Duling watch from behind.
Bishop Carl Kemme of the Wichita Diocese, middle, visits with Cardinal Angelo Amato, right, and other Vatican officials inside the main meeting room for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints at the Vatican on Monday. Kemme presented Amato with a Positio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun. A Positio is a document used in the path to Roman Catholic sainthood. It's a collection of a candidates heroic virtues and presented to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.
Bishop Carl Kemme of the Wichita Diocese visits with Cardinal Angelo Amato inside the main meeting room for the Congregation for the Cause of Saints at the Vatican on Monday. Kemme had just presented Amato with a Positio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun. A Positio is a document used in the path to Roman Catholic sainthood. It's a collection of a candidates heroic virtues and presented to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.
Bishop Carl Kemme of the Wichita Diocese thanks Cardinal Angelo Amato for his time inside the main meeting room for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints at the Vatican on Monday. Kemme had just presented Amato with a Positio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun. A Positio is a document used in the path to Roman Catholic sainthood. It's a collection of a candidates heroic virtues and presented to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.
Bishop Carl Kemme of the Wichita Diocese, right, and Cardinal Angelo Amato hold the Positio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun inside the main meeting room for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints at the Vatican on Monday. A Positio is a document used in the path to Roman Catholic sainthood. It's a collection of a candidates heroic virtues and presented to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.
Bishop Carl Kemme of the Wichita Diocese holds the Positio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun inside the main meeting room for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints at the Vatican on Monday. A Positio is a document used in the path to Roman Catholic sainthood. It's a collection of a candidates heroic virtues and presented to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.
Bishop Carl Kemme of the Wichita Diocese examines the Positio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun inside the main meeting room for the Congregation for the Cause of Saints at the Vatican on Monday. A Positio is a document used in the path to Roman Catholic sainthood. It's a collection of a candidates heroic virtues and presented to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.
Bishop Carl Kemme of the Wichita Diocese, left, poses for a picture with Dr. Andrea Ambrosi wit the Positio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun inside the main meeting room for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints at the Vatican on Monday. A Positio is a document used in the path to Roman Catholic sainthood. It's a collection of a candidates heroic virtues and presented to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.
The Positio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun sits on the table in the main meeting room for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. A Positio is a document used in the path to Roman Catholic sainthood. It's a collection of a candidates heroic virtues and presented to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.
Archbishop Marcello Bartolucci, left, secretary of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, visits with Bishop Carl Kemme of the Wichita Diocese at the Vatican on Monday.
Bishop Carl Kemme of the Wichita Diocese, along with Father Dan Duling, leave the Congregation for the Causes of Saints at the Vatican after presenting the Postio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun to Cardinal Angelo Amato on Monday. A Positio is a document used in the path to Roman Catholic sainthood. It's a collection of a candidates heroic virtues and presented to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.
Bishop Carl Kemme of the Wichita Diocese, along with Father Dan Duling, walks around the walls of Vatican City before presenting the Postio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun to Cardinal Angelo Amato on Monday. A Positio is a document used in the path to Roman Catholic sainthood. It's a collection of a candidates heroic virtues and presented to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.
Bishop Carl Kemme waits outside of St. Peter's Square before presenting the Postio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun to Cardinal Angelo Amato on Monday. A Positio is a document used in the path to Roman Catholic sainthood. It's a collection of a candidates heroic virtues and presented to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.
Bishop Carl Kemme waves to supporters from Wichita as he heads to the Vatican to present the Positio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints on Monday.
Bishop Carl Kemme visits with a member of the Swiss Guard before entering the Vatican to present the Positio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints on Monday.
Bishop Carl Kemme, along with four priests from the Wichita Diocese, walk around St. Peter's Square on Monday en route to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints on Monday.
Bishop Carl Kemme of the Wichita Diocese greets Fr. Zdzislaw Kijas, right and Dr. Andrea Ambrosi at the Vatican on Monday. Kijas and Ambrosi were the primary writers of the Positio on the life of Fr. Emil Kapaun.
Friends of Father Kapaun RoseMary Neuwirth, Carole Sklenar and Carol Makovec, right to left, have been instrumental in carrying on the memory of Father Kapaun. They stand by his statue by the St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen Kansas Saturday. (March 30, 2013)
Friend and neighbor of Father Emil Kapaun, Millicent Vinduska, was all smiles after getting her copy of Father Kapaun's book before the easter service at St. John's Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen, Kansas, Saturday (March 30, 2013)
Rosemary Neuwirth shows off a portable confessional that Father Emil Kapaun used at the Father Kapaun Museum in the church home next to St. John's Nepomucene Catholic Church Saturday (March 30, 2013)
Rosemary Neuwirth, Carol Makovec and Carole Sklenar, left to right, talk about their plans for the museum that they helped set up for Father Emil Kapaun next to St. John's Nepomucene in Pilsen, Kansas (March 30, 2013)
Some of the artifacts including a T-shirt commemorating Kapaun's medal of honor hang at a small museum for him at the church house next to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen, Kansas. (March 30, 2013)
Seminarian Andrew Bina, 25, greets church member Carole Sklenar upon arriving at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church to help with the Easter Service saturday evening. Bina says Father Emil Kapaun was an inspiration for him to enter the seminary. (March 30, 2013)
The cross that Father Emil Kapaun used rests in the front pew at St. John's Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen, Kansas, Saturday (March 30, 2013)
Gail Makovec was instrumental in getting the statue of Father Kapaun for St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church. (march 30, 2013)
a picture of a young Emil Kapaun hangs on the wall of the small museum in his honor next to St. John's Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen, Kansas, Saturday (March 30, 2013)
Parishioners attend the Easter Service at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen, Kansas Saturday. It is the church where a young Father Emil Kapaun was once a priest. (March 30, 2013)
Parish priest Father Darrin May gives the Easter service at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen Kansas Saturday.
Father Kapaun supporter RoseMary Neuwirth, right, helps Father Darrin May light the Paschal Candle, which represents Christ as the Light of the World, before the Easter service at the St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen Kansas Saturday. (March 30, 2013)
Rosemary Neuwirth shows off the baptismal font where Father Emil Kapaun was baptized at St. John's Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen, Kansas, before the Easter Service there Saturday.(March 30, 2013)
Memorabilia of Father Emil Kapaun on display at Kapaun Mount Carmel High School.
Memorabilia of Father Emil Kapaun on display at Kapaun Mount Carmel High School. The Kansas native died a prisoner of war in 1951. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita is petitioning the Vatican to have Kapaun declared a saint.
Memorabilia of Father Emil Kapaun on display at Kapaun Mount Carmel High School. The Kansas native served as a chaplain in World War II and the Korean War, where he died a prisoner of war in 1951.
A photograph of Father Emil Kapaun, right, helping a wounded soldier is on display at Kapaun Mount Carmel High School.
Memorabilia of Father Emil Kapaun on display at Kapaun Mount Carmel High School. The Kansas native served as a chaplain in World War II and the Korean War, where he died a prisoner of war in 1951. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita is petitioning the Vatican to have Kapaun declared a saint.
Memorabilia of Father Emil Kapaun on display at Kapaun Mount Carmel High School. The Kansas native served as a chaplain in World War II and the Korean War, where he died a prisoner of war in 1951. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita is petitioning the Vatican to have Kapaun declared a saint.
Father Emil Kapaun served as a chaplain in World War II and the Korean war, where he died a prisoner of war in 1951.
Father Emil Kapaun repairing a bicycle tire on Aug. 11, 1950.
Father Emil Kapaun celebrating Mass with this jeep hood as an altar on Oct 7, 1950. Kapaun was captured by Chinese troops during the Korean War on Nov. 2, 1950. Kapaun died in a prison camp May 23, 1951, at age 35.
Memorabilia of Father Emil Kapaun on display at Kapaun Mount Carmel High School.
