Popular author David Baldacci hosting Wichita meet-and-greet

Bestselling author David Baldacci will be in Wichita on March 5 to promote his latest book, “The Width of the World,” according to a news release this week.
Baldacci, who rose to popularity in the literary scene with the publication of his 1996 book “Absolute Power” – later adapted into a Clint Eastwood movie – has lately been producing young adult fiction, the Vega Jane series.
“The Width of the World” is the third in that series, with previous installments “The Finisher” and “The Keeper” both attaining No. 1 bestseller status from the New York Times.
At the event on March 5, which will be at Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas, Baldacci will read from and discuss “The Width of the World” and the Vega Jane series.
The event is free to attend, but in order to have a priority position in the book-signing line, attendees must purchase one of the Vega Jane books. Books and drinks will be on sale during the event.
For more information, visit www.watermarkbooks.com or call 316-682-1181.
Matt Riedl
