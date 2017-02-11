Have you ever wanted to be in an opera? Now’s your chance

If you’ve ever seen Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom,” you’re at least somewhat familiar with Benjamin Britten’s “Noah’s Flood.”
The opera (stylized “Noye’s Fludde”) has a major cameo in the movie, as the children are dressed up as various critters in the animal kingdom.
Now’s your chance to get in on the opera action.
The Wichita Grand Opera is staging a production of “Noah’s Flood” in June, and it’s holding auditions for children and adults from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich.
Auditions will be held for the singing roles of Noah’s three sons and their wives, ages 12 to 19; the four Gossips, the friends of Mrs. Noah, adult women singers; and a raven and a dove, performed by dancers ages 10 to 14. Some stage experience in singing, acting and/or dance is recommended.
Full details on the auditions, and information on how to sign up are available at www.wichitagrandopera.org/auditions.
Britten, who wrote many of his works to be performed by children, is well-known for his composition “A Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra” – also featured in “Moonrise Kingdom.”
Performances of “Noah’s Flood” will be June 9 at Wichita’s Holy Cross Lutheran Church and June 11 at the McPherson Opera House.
The new production design is created by WGO founder and artistic director Margaret Pent.
