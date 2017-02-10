10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Feb. 10-12)

Another weekend is here, and we’re days away from Valentine’s Day.
Luckily, if you haven’t taken care of your Valentine’s needs yet, there are plenty of events this weekend that should help you get your bases covered.
If you’re not into Valentine’s Day, how about a convention on home improvement? Or motocross?
It’s all here this weekend.
If you need help planning what you’re going to do with your weekend, look no farther than this list:
Wichita Area Builders Association Home Show
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri., Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
No matter if you’re like myself and simply dreaming of the day when you’ll own your own home, or if you’re an avid HGTV enthusiast who already has space to call his or her own, there’s something for you at the home show this weekend. There will almost 300 companies on scene exhibiting everything from outdoor kitchens to hot tubs to carpet. And if you’re looking for what’s in right now, look no further.
$8 adults 13+, $6 seniors 65+, $3 children 7-12, free for 6 and under. www.wichitatix.com, 316-303-8100
FREE: Skeletons Anti-Valentine’s Art and Junk Days
noon to 7 p.m. Fri., Sat., Sun., Skeletons Out of the Closet, 2903 E. Douglas
Are you sick of Valentine’s Day before it even gets here? Well, you might find camraderie at this “Anti-Valentine’s” event, filled with jewelry, clothing, housewares, junk and other decidedly non-romantic items. There are still plenty of good finds waiting out there for you even if you do like Valentine’s Day, as well.
Free. www.facebook.com/skeletonsoutoftheclosetthestore, 316-869-1268
‘The Christians’ at Guild Hall Players
8 p.m. Fri., Sat., 7 p.m. Sun. St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E. Douglas
The Guild Hall Players are producing this new play by Lucas Hnath, in which a pastor’s congregation is thrown into turmoil when he preaches a controversial sermon. Directed by Phil Speary, its cast features Larry Hartley, Jerry Wehry, Terri Ingram, Pete Emery and Kati Bush.
$12 general admission, $10 students through college. Call for reservations at 316-683-5686.
Arctic Cat Nitro Arenacross Tour at Hartman Arena
7 p.m. Fri., Sat., Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive, Park City
If you or your kids just love dirt bikes and watching other people do motocross, this is the event for you. The tour, which bills itself as the largest indoor motocross tour in the nation, will feature plenty of high-speed fun throughout the weekend. Every evening begins with a laser light show.
$18 adults, $12 children 12 and under. www.hartmanarena.com, 1-800-745-3000
2016: A Reprise at Barleycorn’s
10 p.m. Sat. to 1 a.m. Sun., Barleycorn’s, 608 E. Douglas
Do you wish it were still 2016? Or are you totally ready to forget all about it? Barleycorn’s is hosting a unique costume party on Saturday called 2016: A Reprise. The theme: dress up as your favorite celebrity to pass away in 2016. Unfortunately, there are a lot of options to choose from. 21+.
$5. www.barleycornswichita.com, 316-866-6792
FREE: Barks and Brews at Central Standard Brewing
2 to 5 p.m. Sat., Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwood
It’s somewhat of a tradition in movies and television shows that puppies make for a special Valentine’s Day gift. And who doesn’t love a puppy? Well, if you decide to go that route this year, why not look at rescue dogs instead? Beauties and Beasts will bring some of its rescue dogs to Central Standard Brewing on Saturday afternoon so you can make the perfect match with a rescue dog. The Noble Hawaiian plate lunch food truck will be outside serving food.
Free. www.beautiesandbeasts.org
Music Theatre Wichita and Wichita Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Carousel’
7:30 p.m. Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas
For the first time, Music Theatre Wichita and the Wichita Symphony Orchestra are collaborating. The two will produce Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel” this weekend at Century II, starring Matt Bogart. There will be a full cast, chorus and 52-piece orchestra.
$20-$75. www.wichitasymphony.org, 316-267-7658
Anthony Gomes at the Cotillion
8 p.m. Sat., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Have you ever heard of a Canadian blues man? Well, if not, Anthony Gomes is prepared to make you a believer. Gomes will bring his unique brand of blues rock to the Cotillion on Saturday, complete with opening act, Kansas City blues rock quartet Amanda Fish. All ages. Doors open at 7 p.m.
$20 day of show, $15 in advance. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
FREE: A Local Love Affair Pop-Up Shop
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun., Bungalow26, 613 W. Douglas, Ste. B
Have you waited too long to buy a Valentine’s Day gift? This event Sunday may just be your ace in the hole, offering lots of local, handmade goods for sale that are sure to charm your Valentine. There will be local art, clothing, jewelry, food and beer from Aero Plains Brewing for your shopping experience.
Free. www.facebook.com/hautehandmadepopup, 316-841-8865
Sensory-Friendly Day at Exploration Place
10 to 11:30 a.m. Sun., Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean
Tailored for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities, this event allows for people to experience Exploration Place without all the lights, noise and other stimulation that normally accompany the museum. Heartspring co-sponsors the event. During the event, lights, noise and the exhibits will be adjusted. Noise-reducing headphones are available, as well as a calming area. The museum recently opened its Voyage to Vietnam and “Discover the Ice Age” exhibitions.
Regular admission applies – $9.50 ages 12-64, $8 seniors 65+, $6 youth 3-11, free for those 2 and under. www.exploration.org, 316-660-0600
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
