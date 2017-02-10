Keeper of the Plans

February 10, 2017 11:04 AM

Juicy J cancels Wichita show

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

Well, it turns out Wichita won’t be getting lit for the Juicy J show after all.

The Cotillion announced Friday that, “due to scheduling problems,” the Juicy J show scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.

Refunds are being offered at the point of purchase.

Juicy J, along with Belly and Project Pat, are currently on the Rubba Band Business Tour.

On Monday and Tuesday, he will be doing shows in Texas, and on Friday he’s scheduled to be back at a show in Texas.

This is the second major show to cancel at the Cotillion in recent weeks – Grouplove also canceled its March show last month.

For more information, call the Cotillion at 316-722-4201 or visit www.thecotillion.com.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

Related content

Keeper of the Plans

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

One-night-only Final Friday show

View more video

Entertainment Videos