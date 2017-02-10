Juicy J cancels Wichita show

Well, it turns out Wichita won’t be getting lit for the Juicy J show after all.
The Cotillion announced Friday that, “due to scheduling problems,” the Juicy J show scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.
Refunds are being offered at the point of purchase.
Juicy J, along with Belly and Project Pat, are currently on the Rubba Band Business Tour.
On Monday and Tuesday, he will be doing shows in Texas, and on Friday he’s scheduled to be back at a show in Texas.
This is the second major show to cancel at the Cotillion in recent weeks – Grouplove also canceled its March show last month.
