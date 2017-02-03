10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Feb. 3-5)

The time is drawing near – and by that I mean Valentine’s Day.
Have you picked up your Valentine’s Day gifts yet? You had better take care of that soon, considering how quickly things start to pick up next week.
Soon, Valentine’s-themed events will be upon us, but this weekend is still a normal one for Wichita events.
If you’re looking for things to do this weekend, use this list of top events as a guide:
Wichita eSports Convention
6 to 11 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun., Experiential Engineering Building, Wichita State University, 1845 Fairmount
Video game enthusiasts have an opportunity to make a name for themselves this weekend at the Wichita eSports Convention. The convention, one of the first events to be held in the brand-new Experiential Engineering Building at Wichita State, will have cash-prize tournaments for games like “Super Smash Brothers Wii U,” “Super Smash Brothers Melee,” “Rocket League,” “Street Fighter V” and more. There will also be a cosplay contest. For more information, visit www.wichitaesports.com.
$10-$40. www.wichitaesports.com
‘Bye Bye Birdie’ at Friends University
7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Riney Fine Arts Center, 2100 W. University
The classic musical detailing the story of teen idol Conrad Birdie is coming to Friends University this weekend. When Birdie lands in Sweet Apple, Ohio, most of the locals start to fawn over him – though not everyone is impressed with his pseudo-celebrity status.
$11 adults, $9 students and seniors. 316-295-5677
Polar Plunge for Special Olympics
9 a.m. Sat., Riggs Park, 706 Sarah Lane, Haysville
If you don’t mind taking a dip in some frigid water, you could do a lot of good for the Special Olympics Kansas. The organization is hosting a Polar Plunge and Strut event on Saturday – a 5K run that will culminate in a dip in a freezing cold pool. There will be a silent auction and Papa Murphy’s pizza at the event, and you can choose to just do the 5K, just do the plunge, or both.
$25 for the 5K only, $50 for the plunge only, $75 for both. www.plungeks.org
Wichita Cat Show
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Perhaps the most purr-fect way to spend your weekend, the Wichita Cat Fancy cat show is this weekend at the Cotillion. Feline fans rejoice, as there will be hundreds of furry friends there that you can watch as they are judged (humorously) by professional cat judges. There is even a competition for common household cats that you can watch – though the deadline to enter your special kitty is already past.
$5 for adults, $3 for children 6-12 and seniors 55+, or $10 for a family weekend pass. www.thecotillion.com
FREE: Family Fun Fair at Botanica
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., Botanica, 701 N. Amidon
Botanica is opening up the gardens Saturday for a winter party for the whole family. There will be free hot chocolate and popcorn, and attendees can take part in a scavenger hunt through the gardens. There will also be arts and crafts activities for children.
Free. www.botanica.org
Craftapalooza and Vintage Market
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
Fans of homemade, handcrafted items will enjoy a smorgasboard at Century II this weekend. The event features an eclectic blend of handcrafteditems, artisan designs, “bling and glam boutiques,” antiques and other vintage items, sparkly jewels, home decor, and “repurposed and funky junk.”
$5. Children under 12 free. http://www.montagefestivals.com/Craftapalooza%20Wichita%202014.htm
Opening of ‘Discover the Ice Age’
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., noon to 5 p.m. Sun., Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean
If you’re younger than me and you don’t remember when giant woolly mammoths roamed Kansas, Exploration Place’s new traveling exhibit will teach you what it was like. “Discover the Ice Age” is a traveling exhibit featuring lifelike animatronic animals from the Ice Age, including mammoths, saber-tooth cats and more. There is also a new Ice Age-themed movie playing in the Boeing Dome and Planetarium.
$9.50 for adults, $8 for ages 65+, $6 for ages 3-11, free for ages 2 and under. www.exploration.org
‘The Poetry of Nature’ opening at Wichita Art Museum
7 to 9 p.m. Sat., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 Museum Blvd.
The Wichita Art Museum is unveiling to the public its new traveling exhibition of 41 works from Hudson River School painters. The pieces are “stunning” landscapes that you can look at without knowing any of the history and still enjoy. If you’re looking for more information about why the Hudson River School paintings matter, click here. The party Saturday will include music by ICTrio and DJ Carbon, a cash bar, and other “delightful party pursuits.”
$10, free for members. www.wichitaartmuseum.com
Moreland and Arbuckle at Barleycorn’s
7 to 9 p.m. Sat., Barleycorn’s, 608 E. Douglas
Wichita rockers Moreland and Arbuckle have returned home to put on a show at Barleycorn’s Saturday night, which is sure to draw a large crowd. The band’s latest album, “Promised Land or Bust,” received critical acclaim on its release last year. Also playing at the show will be Herd of the Huntress. 21+.
$10. www.barleycornswichita.com
Super Bowl LI
5:30 p.m. Sun., FOX
Because, well, everyone is always wondering when the Super Bowl starts.
Free. Except for the food and drinks you’ll consume.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
