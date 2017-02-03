Arena: Glow sticks not allowed at Twenty One Pilots tonight

Despite a social media campaign encouraging those attending the Twenty One Pilots show tonight at Intrust Bank Arena to bring red glow sticks, arena staff tweeted out Friday that glow sticks are not allowed.
Earlier in the week, the arena tweeted “We’ve gotten a few, okay A LOT, of questions about glow sticks at @twentyonepilots. Per our policies, they’re okay! Let’s light it up.”
Around noon Friday, the arena said the Twenty One Pilots’ tour policy forbids glow sticks, and that they would not be permitted in the arena.
According to a subsequent tweet from the arena, “they are considered objects that could be thrown.”
A tweet encouraging fans to bring glow sticks had been widely shared on social media throughout the week.
Anyone that is going to the #WICHITAROADSHOW should buy a RED glow stick. We are activating them at the start of ode to sleep. Pass the word pic.twitter.com/GJfB89iTqa— Red Sea Project |-/ (@CliqueKansas) January 30, 2017
People were going to pass out free glow sticks at the door Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from the organizer. The organizers bought over 700 glow sticks to pass out.
Local radio station Alt 107.3 had promoted the idea on social media throughout the week.
Glow stick info! And if you can't get a hold of one, save this pic to your phone! https://t.co/hIvEX3uOfk pic.twitter.com/auWtKkTIPA— Alt1073 (@Alt1073Wichita) February 3, 2017
