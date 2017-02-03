Keeper of the Plans

February 3, 2017 12:24 PM

Arena: Glow sticks not allowed at Twenty One Pilots tonight

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

Despite a social media campaign encouraging those attending the Twenty One Pilots show tonight at Intrust Bank Arena to bring red glow sticks, arena staff tweeted out Friday that glow sticks are not allowed.

Earlier in the week, the arena tweeted “We’ve gotten a few, okay A LOT, of questions about glow sticks at @twentyonepilots. Per our policies, they’re okay! Let’s light it up.”

Why are people camped out in front of Intrust Bank Arena?

 

Around noon Friday, the arena said the Twenty One Pilots’ tour policy forbids glow sticks, and that they would not be permitted in the arena.

According to a subsequent tweet from the arena, “they are considered objects that could be thrown.”

A tweet encouraging fans to bring glow sticks had been widely shared on social media throughout the week.

People were going to pass out free glow sticks at the door Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from the organizer. The organizers bought over 700 glow sticks to pass out.

Local radio station Alt 107.3 had promoted the idea on social media throughout the week.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

Related content

Keeper of the Plans

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

One-night-only Final Friday show

View more video

Entertainment Videos