Why are people camped out in front of Intrust Bank Arena?

The temperature in Wichita on Friday morning was just below freezing – though it feels much colder than that.
Yet hundreds of people were camped out in front of Intrust Bank Arena on Friday morning, in anticipation of the sold-out Twenty One Pilots show Friday night, nearly 10 hours later.
Some tickets for the concert are reserved seats; the rest are general-admission floor tickets, which will likely lead to a mad dash to get to the stage as soon as doors open for the show Friday night.
Intrust Bank Arena officials said earlier this week camping out overnight “is not necessary and is not permitted,” saying fans that wanted to arrive early could line up starting at 7 a.m. Friday. And they certainly did.
Prior to doors opening for the general public at 5:30 p.m., Intrust Bank Arena staff will wristband the guests in line at Entrance A at the west set of doors. Once doors open, guests with these wristbands will be permitted access the arena floor/general admission area through a set of doors directly inside Entrance A.
Guests with general admission tickets who choose to enter through other lines at Entrance A or through Entrance B or C will need to first go upstairs to the arena’s main concourse and then proceed down to the arena floor from there.
Twenty One Pilots is a rock/pop duo from Columbus, Ohio, that has skyrocketed into popularity in recent years with its 2015 album, “Blurryface.” Its songs “Ride,” “Stressed Out,” “Heathens” and – most recently – “Heavydirtysoul,” have received heavy radio play.
The band is currently nominated for three Grammy Awards – Record of the Year for “Stressed Out,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Stressed Out,” and Best Rock Performance for “Heathens.”
