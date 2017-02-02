Mark Arts lands $1 million donation from David Koch

David and Julia Koch announced a $1 million donation to Mark Arts on Thursday, which will fund the David and Julia Koch Family Great Hall, according to a news release.
Mark Arts – otherwise known as the Mary R. Koch Arts Center – is currently constructing a new 40,000-square-foot facility on the southwest corner of 13th and Rock.
The Great Hall will allow for corporate events, weddings, civic functions and more to be held at the facility, according to the release.
“My mother had a true appreciation and devotion to the arts,” David Koch said in the news release. “We are honored to be able to support Mark Arts and the tremendous work being done to enhance the arts community.”
Mark Arts’ new 40,000-square-foot prairie-style arts center will feature an events center that hosts up to 700 people, modern exhibition and educational spaces, a culinary teaching kitchen, a sculpture garden, gallery space for national exhibits and green space for art fairs, special events and plein air classes.
The grand opening of the building is scheduled for Dec. 31.
David Koch has a history of arts philanthropy – in 2008, he pledged $100 million over 10 years to renovate the New York State Theater in New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. That theater is now called the David H. Koch Theater.
