When woolly mammoths roamed Kansas

Tens of thousands of years ago, woolly mammoths and mastodons wandered across steppes that would later become what’s now known as Kansas.
In recent years, mammoth fossils have been found in various areas of Kansas – last summer, a mammoth tusk was found buried in Kingman County.
Close to where mammoth fossils were found, researchers have even discovered rough-hewn tools suspected to be used by early Kansans (though they didn’t know it at the time).
The remains of a fierce predator, the saber-tooth cat Nimravides catocopis, were found in Kansas in the 1880s.
It’s plain to see Kansas was a busy place during the Ice Age – glaciers once covered the far northeast corner of the state.
A new exhibit at Exploration Place, “Discover the Ice Age,” seizes on Kansas’ connection to the Ice Age and the associated fauna that populated the region.
While it doesn’t specifically reference Kansas, being a traveling exhibit, you can learn all about what life was like for those early humans in the exhibit.
“Discover the Ice Age” is filled with life-size animatronic megafauna, some of which make noises. Plaques near each of the animals give information about that specific creature.
The exhibit also explores the reasons behind the extinction of animals from the Pleistocene epoch – colloquially known as the Ice Age.
To accompany the traveling exhibit, Exploration Place has a new film screening in the Boeing Dome Theater and Planetarium, “Titans of the Ice Age,” which premiered at the Smallgrass Film Festival in January.
The film explores how giant Ice Age mammals were preserved in tar and how they are excavated today.
“Discover the Ice Age” will be at Exploration Place through April 30, and until then, much of the museum’s programming with be Ice Age-themed.
Notably, the 11th annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser – Exploration Place’s largest of the year – in February will have an Ice Age theme.
This is not the first time Exploration Place has examined Ice Age mammoths.
In August and early September 2005, a mammoth tusk found under East Kellogg during construction was brought to the museum for restoration, in collaboration with Wichita State University anthropologists. That tusk is still on display in the museum’s “Exploring Our Only Home” Kansas-themed area.
The idea, at least from the museum’s perspective, is that artifacts like the mammoth tusk or even the pieces in “Discovering the Ice Age” will provide the initial spark to interest children in science, said Christina Bluml, director of marketing for Exploration Place.
“That just kind of helps younger children make those connections, when you say you have a professional in science there, and they actually see this person working on this tusk, using these special epoxies and glues. ... The kids were just fascinated with that stuff,” Bluml said of the mammoth tusk restoration in 2005. “That’s why we’re here, because maybe that kid goes out and says, ‘Maybe I want to do that for a living – what do I do?’ ”
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Discover the Ice Age
What: New traveling exhibit opening Saturday and running through April 30
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays; closed most Mondays
Where: Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd.
Admission: Adults, $9.50; ages 65 and older, $8; ages 3-11, $6; ages 2 and under, free
