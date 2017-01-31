Keeper of the Plans

January 31, 2017 7:17 AM

‘Alice’ actress doesn’t live here anymore – but she’ll gladly visit

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

The April 22 performances of “Alice in Wonderland Live” at the Orpheum will be a bit of a homecoming for Madison Dylan.

The Wichita native, born Madison Petrich, stars as Alice in the production, put on by Rapidfire International, a touring theater producer.

The production features “a handful of actors and brilliant puppeteers” who will perform the roles of more than 20 characters from the Lewis Carroll classic, according to a news release.

“Alice in Wonderland Live” is coming off a tour in Australia, and before it stops in Wichita, it will play in Los Angeles and New York.

Petrich has done work on “Two and a Half Men,” “Robot Chicken” and Cinemax’s “Femme Fatales.”

Tickets for the production, which will be performed at 2 and 7 p.m. on April 22, are on sale through www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 and at the Select-a-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena.

Tickets range from $16 to $38.

For more information, visit www.wichitaorpheum.com.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

Related content

Keeper of the Plans

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

One-night-only Final Friday show

View more video

Entertainment Videos