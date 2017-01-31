‘Alice’ actress doesn’t live here anymore – but she’ll gladly visit

The April 22 performances of “Alice in Wonderland Live” at the Orpheum will be a bit of a homecoming for Madison Dylan.
The Wichita native, born Madison Petrich, stars as Alice in the production, put on by Rapidfire International, a touring theater producer.
The production features “a handful of actors and brilliant puppeteers” who will perform the roles of more than 20 characters from the Lewis Carroll classic, according to a news release.
“Alice in Wonderland Live” is coming off a tour in Australia, and before it stops in Wichita, it will play in Los Angeles and New York.
Petrich has done work on “Two and a Half Men,” “Robot Chicken” and Cinemax’s “Femme Fatales.”
Tickets for the production, which will be performed at 2 and 7 p.m. on April 22, are on sale through www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 and at the Select-a-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena.
Tickets range from $16 to $38.
For more information, visit www.wichitaorpheum.com.
