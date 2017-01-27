Wichita Community Theatre on the map 71 years after its founding

It’s been “disheartening” for the people at Wichita Community Theatre when, after about two decades at its current location, people still don’t know where the theater is at.
Well, as of a few weeks ago, those confused Wichitans have no excuses anymore.
The 71-year-old Wichita Community Theatre, which has made its home in the former Jewish synagogue at 258 N. Fountain since 1993, recently installed a large sign on the side of the building.
“This has been a project for years – we needed more location, location, location, mainly because people kept asking us what is that building?” said Mary Lou Phipps-Winfrey, president of the Wichita Community Theater. “It’s in a residential area. It’s not a house. What it is? We decided we have to come up with the funds and get a sign.”
The building was built in 1932 as a home for Congregation Emanu-El, a Reform Jewish temple.
In 1961, the Jewish temple built a new synagogue near Central and Rock, and sold the building to Wichita Community Theatre.
From 1961 to 1993, the theater was used primarily as a workshop, with rehearsal, storage and office space. Metal letters above the front door still read, “Community Theatre Workshop.”
Then in 1993, the Wichita Community Theatre moved its entire operation to the College Hill facility, vacating the Mary Jane Teall stage at Century II to stage shows at its former workshop space.
Over the years, the Wichita Community Theatre has made capital improvements to the College Hill building, including new seats, a new roof, HVAC and renovated restrooms.
But the building remained unmarked, save for the metal lettering above the door frequently obscured by a large tree in the yard.
“Because we’re in a residential area, there are some hurdles to jump,” Phipps-Winfrey said. “With George Lay Sign company, we were able to get permission from the city and whatever you need. They did all the artwork and we approved it.”
Raising money for the sign was about a three-year process, according to Phipps-Winfrey. The theater used private donations and money from the Wichita Community Foundation’s ArtDOG or Art Day of Giving fundraising events to pay for it, she said.
“We certainly have other projects that need to be funded as well, but we decided the sign was so crucial,” she said.
Wichita Community Theatre is currently staging Nell Benjamin’s “The Explorer’s Club” through Feb. 5. After that, the theater plans to put on David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Good People” from March 8 to 19, and Lee Blessing’s “Fortinbras” from April 19 to 30.
For more information on Wichita Community Theatre, a volunteer-run operation, visit www.wichitact.org or call the box office at 316-686-1282.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
