Wichita bar still trying to recover from attack

John Greer was apparently upset about being thrown out of The Store, a little dive bar behind the Dog-N-Shake at Harry and Hillside.
He allegedly ran over a bartender, rammed the bar multiple times with his truck and set the bartender’s SUV on fire, according to Donna Binns, the bar’s owner.
Since that night – Oct. 6 – the bar has been scrambling to reopen.
This Saturday, Binns is going to get some help, courtesy of friends at Rain Cafe & Lounge.
Rain is hosting a fundraiser for Binns and The Store from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, complete with drink specials and raffles.
Greer faces a Feb. 27 trial on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, arson, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, flee and elude, and flee and elude with property damage. He remains in the Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
That night
Binns had already gone home for the night that evening in October – she had worked a double shift, and her employees urged her to get some rest.
But before she left, she said, she had to kick out a rowdy patron at around 1 a.m.
Hours later, at around 4:30 a.m., she said, she got a phone call saying she “needed to get back down here.”
Greer allegedly had never left, sitting in the bar’s parking lot until well after closing time.
Employees were inside cleaning when they heard someone pounding on the door at about 4 a.m., Binns said.
The Store has been closed since Oct. 6, 2016.
It was Greer, and he apparently asked to use the restroom, Binns said.
Binns isn’t exactly sure what happened next, but Greer and one of the male bartenders allegedly got into an argument that led to Greer being tossed out again, she said.
Greer then got into his pickup and began ramming the tiny bar at 3210 E. Osie, Binns said.
Police have said the bartender was run over “multiple times” in the parking lot.
The bartender’s SUV was on fire when police officers arrived at around 4:45 a.m., police have said.
Police said Greer was seen leaving in his pickup when officers arrived, eventually leading police on a short chase that ended in a crash near Kellogg and Armour.
The bartender was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he stayed for “a couple weeks,” Binns said.
The bartender is doing well now, she said.
Repairing, rebuilding
Early that Thursday morning, Binns walked around the exterior of the building, her mind racing.
She was in shock.
“I didn’t know what to do – that’s my baby,” she said.
The damage to the building was so extensive there was debate as to whether it would be salvageable, she said.
“You could see straight through the building,” she said.
In four places, she said, the walls were almost completely caved in.
But Binns, who has owned the bar for 11 years, is committed to ensuring The Store is “going to be better than it ever was,” she said.
The walls have been patched, but plenty of work needs to be done to the interior. Friends have been working nearly every day since October to make repairs, Binns said.
“We are going to get this back up and running,” she said. “We’re hoping around the first of February that we’ll have a grand opening, and it’ll be amazing.”
Binns is known for her bloody Mary cocktails, which have won awards twice at Botanica’s annual Blooms, Brews and Bloody Marys event, she said. In 2015, it was voted the best in Wichita in a landslide, according to Botanica.
She will be serving those bloody Marys at the fundraiser at Rain on Saturday afternoon.
“Rain has been amazing to me, and I appreciate them,” Binns said.
It will be the second time Rain has hosted a fundraiser for The Store.
“Donna is a very loved member of this community,” said Angie Leivian, bar manager at Rain. “She is an exceptional person. She’s probably one of the most inviting and kind people you will ever meet, and we all felt we should come together for her.”
Amid all the chaos, something good has come for The Store: “I’ve got windows now,” Binns said, grinning at her newly installed glass windows on the bar’s facade.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Fundraiser for The Store
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rain Cafe & Lounge, 518 E. Douglas
What: Fundraiser to help Donna Binns repair and reopen The Store, a bar near Harry and Hillside that was heavily damaged in an October incident. There will be five to six items up for raffle – raffle tickets are $20. All proceeds from the raffle will be given to Binns. Raffle winners will be drawn at 3:30 p.m. There will also be a regular donation jar for The Store.
Drink specials: $5 Donna’s Bloody Marys, $5 mimosas, $5 Long Island iced teas, $3 Fireball shots, $2.50 T.W. Pitcher’s cans (Radler or Snakebite), $3.25 Red Stripe, $2.50 domestic bottles
