Final Friday gallery crawl listings (Jan. 27, 2017)

A reminder: Wichita’s Q-Line trolley will be in service from 6 p.m. to midnight along its scheduled route downtown. For a map of the trolley’s route, click here.
86 Cold Press, 612 E. Douglas, Ste. 102. 6-9 p.m. “Collecting Light,” featuring photography and paintings by Tyler Bowers.
Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley. 7-9 p.m. Featuring paintings by Bill Goffrier and Whytnie McDonald and photography by Mike Arnold. 21+ to enter. Maggie Wilson will play guitar. Exhibition runs through March 17.
Center Gallery at the Midwest Center for Photography, 1215 W. Franklin. 7-10 p.m. Midwest Center for Photography juried exhibition, featuring photography by various national artists. Exhibition runs through Feb. 10.
CityArts, 334 N. Mead. 6-8 p.m. “The Last Generation” by Richard Davies, “Fallout Shelter” by Kody Ramsey, “Cloudfarm” by Matthew Miller, and “Women of Portals” by Erin Raux. Exhibition runs through Feb. 18.
Fisch Haus Studios, 524 S. Commerce. 7-10 p.m. Hosting a night of board games, card games and puzzles “in an attempt to enjoy some non-partisan companionship during this inaugural month.”
Friends University Riney Fine Arts Gallery, 2100 W. University. 5-7 p.m. Featuring artwork by Shannon Trevethan.
Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30-10 p.m. 7th Annual Crazy 8’s Small Works Invitational, featuring ceramics by Brandon Smith. Exhibition runs through Feb. 21.
Handpicked Los Angeles, 924 E. Douglas. 7-11 p.m. Featuring artwork by Jay Raheem. Other artists featured include Wody, Nilofar Afsharpour, Megan Draut and Shy Samo. Reception will feature live art and body painting as well.
Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington. 7-11 p.m. “Plutonian Nights: A Psychadelic Art and Dance Party,” featuring artists Ian Stewart and Jesse Nichols. Art show and dance party developed in response to October resident artist and DJ, Jimmy Trotter.
Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 6-11 p.m. Featuring artwork by Johnny Freedom and Angie Evans. Exhibition will run through February.
HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce, Ste. 200. 6-10 p.m. “Chimera Effect” is a one-night-only multi-sensory experience created by Sean Ward. One piece of art will be for sale.
Mark Arts, 9112 E. Central. 5-7 p.m. Opening reception for the Eastern Kansas Scholastic Art Awards exhibition.
Mead Street Gallery and Gifts, 121 N. Mead, Ste. 107. 6:30-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by commissioned artists. Exhibition runs through Feb. 20.
Monica’s Bundt Cake Co., 1328 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by S. Garcia, Adan Lopez and Aylin Lopez.
Newman University Steckline Gallery, 3100 W. McCormick. 5-7 p.m. “Lightfast,” featuring prints by Sarah Sanford. Exhibition runs through Feb. 17.
Peerless, 919 E. Douglas. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. “Late Night Privateer: Matthew Ahern,” featuring artwork by Matthew Ahern.
R Coffeehouse, 1144 N. Bitting. 8-10 p.m. 88 Diamonds performs new art and poetry.
Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. “Sensitive Search,” featuring artwork from Tim Stone. Exhibition runs through Feb. 19.
Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2611 E. Douglas. 6-8 p.m. “Art for the Heart,” featuring a group show by Young Life Capernaum students. Students have worked with Kaylee Bond to produce artwork, the sales of which will go to the Capernaum Ministry to fund youth camps.
Siva Yoga, 416 S. Commerce, Suite 104. 6-10 p.m. “An Introduction to Cesar Velez,” featuring artwork by Cesar Velez.
The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork Emily Miller, a painter and textile artist.
Urban Interiors, 509 E. Douglas. 5-9 p.m. Featuring photography by Ze Bernardinello.
Vertigo 232, 232 N. Market. 6-9 p.m. “Man Quilt 3,” featuring 30 art quilts by Marcus Marshall. Also featuring select artwork from the Don and Evie Hufford Collection for sale. Luke Swearingen will present new pieces for his pre-Valentine’s Day sale.
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main. 5-7 p.m. “Picture Postcards,” featuring early postcards with local Sedgwick County connections. Postcards are from the early 20th century.
WSU Shiftspace, 416 S. Commerce, Suite 102. 6-10 p.m. “Current 9,” a juried exhibition featuring artwork from Wichita State painters, printers, ceramicists and sculptors. Exhibition runs through Feb. 18.
Yoga Central, 402 N. Hillcrest. 6-8 p.m. “Lavaart,” featuring paintings done by Charlie Lavacek, who started producing art after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.
