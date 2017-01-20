Keeper of the Plans

10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Jan. 20-22)

Mother Nature spared Wichita from becoming an icy mess last weekend, but it didn’t spare many events from either being postponed or outright canceled last weekend.

Luckily, there’s no such threat of ice this weekend.

Use this guide to figure out some of the top events going on in Wichita this weekend:

FREE: ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ at the Orpheum

7 p.m. Fri., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway

Wichita has spoken: “Mrs. Doubtfire” will be shown Friday night at the Orpheum for free. Last week, the theater conducted an online poll to determine which movie it would show, and the 1993 Robin Williams film beat out others such as “Big,” “Freaky Friday,” and “Legally Blonde.” There are no tickets to the show, and seating is first-come, first-serve. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Free. www.wichitaorpheum.com

Bottom-Shelf Wine Tasting

6 to 10 p.m. Fri., Museum of World Treasures, 835 E. First St.

The Museum of World Treasures has the party of the weekend. It’s stocked up and has all the Boone’s Farm and MD 20/20 you could need. The seemingly odd – yet strangely fun sounding – event pairs cheap wines with snacks like Doritos, Cheetos and gummy bears. So clear your schedules for Saturday morning, because all that sugar is bound to give you a wicked hangover.

$20. www.worldtreasures.org

Starbird-Devlin Rod & Customs Charities Car Show

noon to 10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas

Custom car fans rejoice: the annual Starbird-Devlin car show returns to Century II this weekend – a fundraiser for the Arc of Sedgwick County and Starkey Inc. Trophies for the best cars will be presented at 4 p.m. Sun. Cars of all varieties will be on display inside the convention center – so you won’t have to stand outside.

$12 adults, $20 couples, $6 youth 12-17 years old, free for children 11 and younger. www.starbirddevlin.com

FREE: Cable: Cutting the Cord

10:30 a.m. to noon Sat., Wichita Public Library – Central, 223 S. Main

If you’re one of the many people considering dropping cable television for the cost savings, you might find some benefit in this free presentation Saturday morning at the downtown library. Even if you’ve already made the leap to Netflix and other streaming services, you could serve as a testimonial. The presentation will focus on streaming services and devices that allow you to watch TV without a cable subscription.

Free. 316-261-8500

FREE: Ecclesia Coffee Shop One-Year Anniversary

8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat., Ecclesia Coffee Shop, 7130 W. Maple

Ecclesia, the little coffee shop at the corner of Maple and Ridge, is celebrating its first anniversary of business this Saturday, and has a full lineup of activities and performances to fill the day – highlighted by a “latte art throwdown” later in the evening. Anyone can participate in the latte art challenge. The schedule includes Rachel Bosley from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Kayley Renee from 3 to 4:30 p.m., William Bloom and Donna Mally from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration for the latte art throwdown begins at 7 p.m., and the competition will run from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Free. www.ecclesiacoffee.com

FREE: Faculty Biennial Opening at Ulrich

7 to 9 p.m. Sat., Ulrich Museum of Art, 1845 Fairmount

There will be a reception for the 21st Faculty Biennial exhibition at Wichita State University’s Ulrich Museum of Art on Saturday. If you’re familiar with the Wichita art scene, you’ll see many familiar names on the program – instructors in the School of Art, Design and Creative Industries will exhibit works that explore themes of globalization and communication. Some artists that will be included: Robert Bubp, Mary Sue Foster, Lisa Rundstrom, Megan St. Clair, Kate Van Steenhuyse and more. Exhibition runs through April 9.

Free. www.ulrich.wichita.edu

‘This is Spinal Tap’ at the Orpheum

8 p.m. Sat., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway

The Orpheum is on a mean movie streak as of late – on Thursday, the theater hosted a screening of “Titanic,” on Friday it will show “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and on Saturday it will show the 1984 comedy, “This is Spinal Tap.” The movie is a spoof documentary about British heavy metal band Spinal Tap, which reunites for a concert tour in America. Before the screening, there will be a happy hour with drink specials and various prizes.

$5 general admission. www.wichitaorpheum.com

Casey Donahew Band at the Cotillion

8 p.m. Sat., the Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

The Casey Donahew Band, a country act out of Texas, will perform at the Cotillion on Saturday alongside openers the Chance Anderson Band. Donahew’s latest album, “All Night Party,” was released last August. The show is open to all ages.

$24 in advance, $27 day of show. www.thecotillion.com

FREE: ICT Pop Up Mall

noon to 5 p.m. Sun., Wichita Boathouse, 515 S. Wichita

Those looking for the latest in locally made fashion need look no further than the ICT Pop Up Mall, scheduled for Sunday at the Wichita Boathouse. Food trucks including Funky Monkey Munchies, Garden of Eatin' Food Company, Sunflower Espresso Wichita, and The Brown Box Bakery will be outside to keep you fed as you peruse items from multiple local boutiques. ABLS, a Paul Mitchell Salon, will be available for manicures or hair styling.

Free. www.facebook.com/jaxandco.events

Lost Wichita: A Look at Wichita’s Buildings of Yesterday

2 to 5 p.m. Sun., Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.

Keith Wondra, Old Cowtown’s assistant curator, will lead a presentation about historic Wichita buildings that, throughout the course of the city’s 146-year history, have fallen off the map. Some of those buildings include the Forum, Miller Theatre and Wonderland Park. Any Wichita history buffs are sure to enjoy. Museum grounds are not open to the public during the lecture, which will be held in the museum’s Visitor’s Center.

$3. www.oldcowtown.org

