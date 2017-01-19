Cirque du Soleil goes Na’Vi in ‘Avatar’-inspired show

Cirque du Soleil’s latest show – “Toruk – The First Flight” – comes to Intrust Bank Arena Thursday through Jan. 29.
The massive spectacle is set in the world of James Cameron’s “Avatar,” though it takes place thousands of years before the events of the 2009 film.
The story is narrated by a Na’Vi storyteller – the blue creatures that populate the planet Pandora.
The storyteller tells of a natural catastrophe that threatens to destroy the planet’s Tree of Souls, and some courageous Na’Vi who decide to take matters into their own hands to save the sacred site.
“Toruk – The First Flight” is written and directed by Michel Lemieux and Victor Pilon and is the noted duo’s fourth collaboration with Cirque du Soleil.
The company was formed in 1984 by a group of Canadian street artists who built a contemporary circus without animals. The theatrical company features clowns, strongmen and acrobats performing feats that appear beyond what the human body is capable of, set against a backdrop of elaborate costumes and sets.
At Intrust Bank Arena, there will be six performances:
▪ 7:30 p.m. Thursday
▪ 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27
▪ 4 and 8 p.m. Jan. 28
▪ 1 and 5 p.m. Jan. 29
Tickets start at $34, and are available online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328, or in person at the Intrust Bank Arena Box Office, 500 E. Waterman.
