Flo Rida coming back to Park City this spring

It’s time to welcome Flo Rida to our house.
Flo Rida, the Florida-based hip hop hitmaker, will return to Park City’s Hartman Arena this March, the arena announced Tuesday.
The concert on March 30 is being billed as the Channel 963 Spring Fling, though no other artists have yet been announced on the bill.
Tickets to the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased in person at the Hartman Arena Box Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.
General admission floor tickets are $35, reserved seats are $25, and $75 VIP tickets will put you right in front of the stage.
Students with an ID can get $18 student tickets at the Hartman Arena Box Office.
Seven years ago, Flo Rida also played the arena as part of a similar concert put on by the radio station – which had a mish-mashed lineup that included rockers Cartel, The White Tie Affair, “American Idol” alum Kris Allen and Kevin Rudolf.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments