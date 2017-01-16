Huey Lewis and the News coming to Kansas casino

Huey Lewis and the News, the pop/rock group who soared to popularity in the early 1980s, is coming to the Kansas Star Arena in May, according to a news release.
The band, known for its hits “The Power of Love,” “I Want a New Drug,” and “Hip to be Square,” will come to the Mulvane casino at 7:30 p.m. May 19.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 21.
They start at $35 and can be purchased at www.kansasstarcasino.com/entertain/arena.
Guests must be 21 or older to attend.
Huey Lewis and the News has played in Wichita before, once playing at a Riverfest event at Cessna Stadium on May 18, 2001.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
