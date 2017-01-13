Wichita native wins $1,000 on ‘Jeopardy!’

The Daily Double questions were Wichita native Tanner Hesse’s downfall on Friday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”
Hesse, a Kapaun Mount Carmel graduate from the Class of 2006, appeared on the show alongside an electrical engineer from Arkansas and a school principal from South Carolina.
He landed two early Daily Double questions – which allow contestants to wager money and potentially double their score – but didn’t have the answer to either, after betting big both times.
Hesse finished in third place and won a $1,000 consolation prize.
Hesse, now a San Diego-based lieutenant in the Navy Reserve, said he’s glad his “Jeopardy!” dream was accomplished: Once a contestant has been on the show, he or she is ineligible to participate again, unless it’s for a special invite-only tournament.
“It’s one and done,” he said. “There’s no contact kept, because they don’t want any possibility of claims of favoritism.
“It’s lonely at the top, as they say.”
Fellow Kapaun Mount Carmel graduate Matthew Linnebary (Class of 2008) appeared on “Jeopardy!” in 2014. Linnebary took second place in that contest and won $2,000, according to a “Jeopardy!” archive site.
