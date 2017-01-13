7 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Jan. 13-15)

With the forecasted ice rapture nearly upon us, many Wichitans are starting to re-evaluate their weekend plans.
But we here at The Eagle laugh in the face of danger.
If you’re willing to brave the ice (which may or may not be as bad as forecasted – stay tuned this weekend to find out), there are some events in Wichita that are sure to be hurting for attendance in the lousy weather.
If you drive anywhere, please be careful on the roads. Here are some tips as to how to drive properly on icy roads.
With all of the events listed below, I’ve attached phone numbers for you to call to ensure your event has not been canceled this weekend.
FREE: Watch Kapaun Mount Carmel grad on ‘Jeopardy!’
4:30 p.m. Fri., Channel 3, KSN in Wichita
I’m going to start my weekend list by naming a new things you can do inside and at home, for those who would prefer to stay indoors. Kapaun Mount Carmel graduate Tanner Hesse, Class of 2006, will be a contestant on “Jeopardy!” at 4:30 p.m. Friday on TV. He couldn’t tell me whether he won or not, so you’ll just have to watch and find out. The best part about this option – it’s free.
FREE: Watch the premiere of Wichita episodes of MSNBC’s ‘Lockup’
9 p.m. Sat., MSNBC
I’ve been looking forward to this since I first wrote about “Lockup” being in the Sedgwick County Jail in 2015. For those who don’t know, “Lockup” is sort of a jailhouse reality TV show, and its producers decided to film the show’s final season at Wichita’s Sedgwick County Jail in late 2015. Those episodes are scheduled to begin airing at 9 p.m. Saturday on MSNBC. If you want to see the trailer, click here.
Premiere of ‘Home on the Range’ movie
7 p.m. Fri., the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
The impending ice storm isn’t going to interrupt the Orpheum’s plans to screen the premiere of the Wichita-made “Home on the Range” movie, which tells the story of the iconic song. Ken Spurgeon is the film’s director, and it features Rance Howard, Buck Taylor, Darby Hinton, Skip Gorman, Mitch Holthus, Mark Mannette and other local talent.
$10. www.selectaseat.com
Cancellation number: 316-263-0884
Meat Fest
6 p.m. to close Fri., noon to close Sat., 6 p.m. Sun., three bars across Wichita (Kirby’s Beer Store, Barleycorn’s, Lucky’s Everyday)
Meat Fest, with the funny name, is kind of a funny event. The people at Kirby’s Beer Store, Barleycorn’s and Lucky’s Everyday are planning for large crowds for the local music-themed tailgate. Meat Fest includes two full days of performances by local bands at Kirby’s owner Alex Thomas’ various bars. On Sunday, there will also be an art show and auction. The best part: It’s all raising money for a scholarship or for a free music education project. For the full Meat Fest schedule, click here.
Suggested $5 donation, and a meat product.
Cancellation number: 316-239-7990 (Kirby’s), 316-866-6792 (Barleycorn’s), 316-201-6910 (Lucky’s)
Smallgrass Film Festival
9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean
What an appropriate theme for this year’s Smallgrass Film Festival. The annual children’s film fest, put on by the Tallgrass Film Assocation, has an “Ice Age” theme this year. It’s almost like Tallgrass’ Lela Meadow-Conner saw into the future when planning this event. Smallgrass is a full day of specialty feature and short films “for the young and young at heart.” Prices for the festival are by film. For a full lineup of films and times, check Exploration Place’s website.
$5 members, $7 non-members – includes access to activities, exhibits, and one film. Additional films $2.
Cancellation number: 316-660-0620
Wichita Bridal Expo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., noon to 5 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
If you have a wedding coming up, this is the event for you. More than 250 wedding and event professionals will be on hand to help you decide exactly what you need for your wedding. As someone currently going through the wedding-planning process, I’m sure it would be nice to have everybody in one place, rather than having to make tons of separate appointments on separate days.
$12 general admission, $15 for two-day pass. Children under 11 free. www.wichitabridalshow.com
Cancellation number: 316-684-1811
Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Intrust Bank Arena
7 p.m. Sun., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
This one is pretty much guaranteed to happen, unless something disastrous happens on the Peppers’ end. The Intrust Bank Arena rarely, if ever, cancels events, which is a good thing in this case, as the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be one of the larger rock shows the arena’s hosted in the last year or so. There are still some tickets for sale at Select-a-Seat, though they’re $101 plus fees. There are some resale sites that are offering tickets, but for the most part you’re going to be paying at least $70 if you haven’t bought tickets already.
$101. www.selectaseat.com.
Cancellation number: 316-440-9000
