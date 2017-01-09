Prison TV show shot in Sedgwick County Jail airs Saturday

“Lockup,” the prison documentary filmed at the Sedgwick County Jail in 2015, is set to begin airing on MSNBC on Saturday.
In a Facebook post Monday morning, MSNBC said the episodes filmed in Wichita will be the show’s final season.
“Lockup,” which airs on weekends, is a documentary show that profiles life in prison by following inmates’ stories, as well as those of prison staff and general criminal justice.
Crews filmed in the Sedgwick County Jail from September to October of 2015.
In a trailer posted Monday, the show features interviews – and video – of inmate fights, jailhouse crime, prison ministry, and more.
The film crews’ filming in the jailhouse was controversial: lawyers with the public defender’s office tried to have them thrown out, but a judge dismissed their motion.
Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter was adamant about the crews’ right to stay in the jail, as he said the show would be positive publicity for his deputies.
“Lockup” has filmed in many cities across the United States for 16 years – though it was canceled last summer, making Wichita the 25th and final season of the show.
The first episode will air at 7 p.m. Saturday on MSNBC.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments